Melody Federer Shares Emotional New Song 'Deep Blue'

Today, Melody Federer has released "Deep Blue" (Feat. Bensbeendead). "Deep Blue," Federer's first fully self-produced track, follows February's release "I Hate Love," produced by Absofacto.

Both song offerings from Federer are raw, cutting, honest and emotional. Federer puts it all out there, traversing themes from heartbreak, to hate. She puts depression and darkness at the forefront of her newest song, opening the track with the line "I struggle with the deepest blue sometimes." The song goes on to warn "don't go swimming and think that that water is clean no matter how deep."

Catchy songwriting, profound lyricism, and veteran songwriting experience have propelled Federer into an instant sensation, taking the digital world by storm creating a buzz on TikTok, Spotify (Fresh Finds, Fresh Finds: Pop, Pop EDGE, SALT, teen beats), Apple Music (ALT POP, New In Alternative, New in Pop) and Amazon Music (Breakthrough Alternative, Pop Lab, Hall Of Femme, Fresh Pop).

For Federer, a new era has just begun. The Texas-born artist, songwriter and producer has honed her craft all over the world and is ready to release her best work yet. Now splitting her time between Seattle and Los Angeles, she has continued to gain recognition in the worlds of Alt, Indie and Pop over the last year. In 2020, she made waves with "This Town," a smoldering Alt-Rock track that made radio stand at attention, and "The Wonder Years," an indie ballad that received rave reviews from the likes of Sir Elton John.

Listen here: