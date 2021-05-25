Melissa Etheridge Releases New Single 'One Way Out'

"One Way Out", the new single from singer, songwriter and activist Melissa Etheridge is out now. Melissa also dropped a video for the powerful rock anthem which sees the singer return to the studio almost a decade ago with her original band. Watch One Way Out Video

"One Way Out" is the first single off her upcoming album of the same name coming this fall. The song is part of a collection of music written by Etheridge in the late 1980's and early 1990's that never made the cut....until now. "I'm so excited to bring these songs to my fans. Years later I am still moved and can't wait to share these tracks live" says Etheridge. "One Way Out" is one of nine tracks that will be featured on the full length album - One Way Out ­- to be released on September 17, 2021 via BMG. The album will be available on all digital platforms, in stores, and will be available on colored vinyl exclusively at Barnes & Noble. Fans can pre-order the album HERE.

Fans will get to hear "One Way Out"LIVE when Melissa performs from the Theatre at the Ace Hotel in Downtown LA for her "One Way Out....Of The Garage" concert special. The concert will stream LIVE on May 29 so consider this event part single release party and part Birthday celebration! Tickets are on-sale now, with a limited amount of in-person seats available.

Etheridge stumbled upon these decades old songs/demos years ago while gathering materials for a retrospective box set. As she went through the songs, it brought her back to the start of her career and how they just weren't right for that particular time or album. Some of the tracks were written before she had even come out and never felt comfortable releasing them, but knew they would be perfect for the box set. In 2013, the singer found herself back at Henson Studios in Los Angeles with her original band (Fritz Lewak, John Shanks, Kevin McCormick) and would give these songs a new life. Shortly after she finished the records, she would part ways with her label and the box set was shelved. Melissa would begin working on new material and once again, those songs were set aside. That is, until 2020 when she was sorting through old files to share with fans on Etheridge TV's Friday Night Time Machine show. The time was finally right. Fans will finally get a deeper glimpse of who Melissa was then, when she releases One Way Out this fall. Check out the tracklisting below which includes two songs recorded live at the Roxy in Los Angeles in 2002.

