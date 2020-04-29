Megan Thee Stallion Releases 'Savage' Remix Featuring Beyonce

Megan Thee Stallion just released an epic "Savage" remix, featuring Beyoncé, and the artists are donating their share of proceeds to benefit their hometown, Houston, Texas, through Bread of Life, Inc.

Female strength, and empowerment shine through on this surprise release from the Houston powerhouses, and many affected by the coronavirus pandemic will receive some much needed help.

The Bread of Life, Inc. was founded in September 1992 with the serving of hot meals to homeless men and women in the sanctuary of St. John's United Methodist Church in downtown Houston, Texas. Since then, The Bread of Life, Inc. has responded to crises and disaster, including Hurricane Karina and most recently, Hurricane Harvey. From the start of the corona pandemic, Bread of Life, Inc. services have spanned distributing 14 tons of produce, shelf-stable food, and other supplies to 500 families each week via a drive-through distribution process, delivering food to 100 homebound seniors each week, to working on hiring social workers and telehealth program for high-risk individuals to access help, and so much more.

The "Savage" remix is the follow up to Megan Thee Stallion's hit international phenom, "Savage," from her recent project release, Suga.

For Information on how to support Bread of Life, Inc., click here:

https://breadoflifeinc.org/





