Medusa Festival Announces Carl Cox, Loco Dice, Nina Kraviz, & More!
Medusa Festival once again becomes a pop up beach city from August 5th to 10th 2020, when 60,000 people a day descend on Playa De Cullera to party under a hot sun to sounds provided by techno names such as Carl Cox, Loco Dice, Nina Kraviz, Oscar Mulero, Marco Carola, Andrea Oliva, plus EDM giants Martin Garrix, Steve Aoki, Nicky Romero, Timmy Trumpet, Dash Berlin, Nervo, Paul van Dyk, Morten and many more. This is a spectacular three day festival starts with two days of pre-parties and the whole thing is guaranteed to awaken inner feelings and bring wild illusions to life in a production full of fantasy and mythical creatures.
2020 marks the seventh edition of this unique festival, and this year it goes under the theme of Circus of Madness because the whole site becomes a city full of magic, light and color a few meters from the sea on the gorgeous Playa De Cullera in Spain, a long expanse of beach palm trees and mountain views all making it a real paradise.
Known for the most huge and magical stage designs, mesmeric lighting and next level pyrotechnic and visual shows anywhere in the world, there are five stages in all, one of them inside a beach club with a swimming pool.
The festival also offers six days of camping for 12000 attendees in the pop up campsite it builds, complete with all amenities and plenty of extra activities to keep people entertained around the clock. This includes fun fair rides, food and drink, water sports, chill out areas, shishas, a pool to float about in, and much more including VIP and ULTRA VIP areas.
The line-up for this sun kissed getaway include techno and house superstars from across the spectrum such as Ibiza king Carl Cox, chunky techno star Loco Dice, Trip boss and acid techno icon Nina Kraviz, Spanish titan Oscar Mulero as well as Italian hero Marco Carola and White Isle favourite Andrea Oliva plus chart topping US hitmaker Fisher.
As well as this there are plenty of big time EDM headliners and DJ Mag Top 100 poll winners such as Martin Garrix, Dash Berlin, Orjan Nilsen, Paul Van Dyk, Steve Aoki, Timmy Trumpet, Sunnery James & Ryan Marciano, American star Morten and Australian duo Nervo who bring plenty of maximal club sounds.
This is an unmissable beach festival and the 2020 edition is set to be the best yet.
LINE UP (More to be announced)
Afro Bros
Angerfist
Anime
Anneke Van Hooff
Anuel
Batiste
Carl Cox
Cherry Moon Trax
Clublanders
Dash Berlin
Da Terror
Da Tweekaz
D-Block % S-te-fan
Deadly Guns
Dj Marta
Dj Neil
Dj Toñin
Dr. Phunk
Fisher
FRONT 242 - Patrick Codenys Dj Set
Greazy Puzzy ferz
Headhunterz
Ismael Lora
Javi Boss
Jose Conca
Korsakoff
Loco Dice
Mandy
Marco Carola
Martin Garrix
Miguel Serna
Morten
Nervo
Nicky Romero
Nina Kraviz
Omar Montes
Orjan Nilsen
Oscar Mulero
Pastis & Buenri
Paul Droid
Paul Elstak
Paul Van Dyk
Ran-D
Raul Ortiz
Sensity World
Skudero
Sound Rush
Steve Aoki
Sub Zero Project
Sunnery James & Ryan Marciano
Take Over Q-DANCE
Tha Watcher
The Viper
Timmy Trumpet
Villain
Wade
Wolfgang Flür - EX KRAFTWERK
Zadig Live