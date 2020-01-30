Medusa Festival Announces Carl Cox, Loco Dice, Nina Kraviz, & More!

Medusa Festival once again becomes a pop up beach city from August 5th to 10th 2020, when 60,000 people a day descend on Playa De Cullera to party under a hot sun to sounds provided by techno names such as Carl Cox, Loco Dice, Nina Kraviz, Oscar Mulero, Marco Carola, Andrea Oliva, plus EDM giants Martin Garrix, Steve Aoki, Nicky Romero, Timmy Trumpet, Dash Berlin, Nervo, Paul van Dyk, Morten and many more. This is a spectacular three day festival starts with two days of pre-parties and the whole thing is guaranteed to awaken inner feelings and bring wild illusions to life in a production full of fantasy and mythical creatures.

2020 marks the seventh edition of this unique festival, and this year it goes under the theme of Circus of Madness because the whole site becomes a city full of magic, light and color a few meters from the sea on the gorgeous Playa De Cullera in Spain, a long expanse of beach palm trees and mountain views all making it a real paradise.

Known for the most huge and magical stage designs, mesmeric lighting and next level pyrotechnic and visual shows anywhere in the world, there are five stages in all, one of them inside a beach club with a swimming pool.

The festival also offers six days of camping for 12000 attendees in the pop up campsite it builds, complete with all amenities and plenty of extra activities to keep people entertained around the clock. This includes fun fair rides, food and drink, water sports, chill out areas, shishas, a pool to float about in, and much more including VIP and ULTRA VIP areas.

The line-up for this sun kissed getaway include techno and house superstars from across the spectrum such as Ibiza king Carl Cox, chunky techno star Loco Dice, Trip boss and acid techno icon Nina Kraviz, Spanish titan Oscar Mulero as well as Italian hero Marco Carola and White Isle favourite Andrea Oliva plus chart topping US hitmaker Fisher.

As well as this there are plenty of big time EDM headliners and DJ Mag Top 100 poll winners such as Martin Garrix, Dash Berlin, Orjan Nilsen, Paul Van Dyk, Steve Aoki, Timmy Trumpet, Sunnery James & Ryan Marciano, American star Morten and Australian duo Nervo who bring plenty of maximal club sounds.

This is an unmissable beach festival and the 2020 edition is set to be the best yet.

LINE UP (More to be announced)

Afro Bros

Angerfist

Anime

Anneke Van Hooff

Anuel

Batiste

Carl Cox

Cherry Moon Trax

Clublanders

Dash Berlin

Da Terror

Da Tweekaz

D-Block % S-te-fan

Deadly Guns

Dj Marta

Dj Neil

Dj Toñin

Dr. Phunk

Fisher

FRONT 242 - Patrick Codenys Dj Set

Greazy Puzzy ferz

Headhunterz

Ismael Lora

Javi Boss

Jose Conca

Korsakoff

Loco Dice

Mandy

Marco Carola

Martin Garrix

Miguel Serna

Morten

Nervo

Nicky Romero

Nina Kraviz

Omar Montes

Orjan Nilsen

Oscar Mulero

Pastis & Buenri

Paul Droid

Paul Elstak

Paul Van Dyk

Ran-D

Raul Ortiz

Sensity World

Skudero

Sound Rush

Steve Aoki

Sub Zero Project

Sunnery James & Ryan Marciano

Take Over Q-DANCE

Tha Watcher

The Viper

Timmy Trumpet

Villain

Wade

Wolfgang Flür - EX KRAFTWERK

Zadig Live





