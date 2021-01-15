Mayday Parade Releases 'Live At Screaming Eagle' EP

Known for their incredibly high energy live shows, Mayday Parade are thrilled to kick off 2021 with Live At Screaming Eagle - a 4-track EP highlighting performances from their October virtual concert event dubbed the Out of Here Sessions. Live At Screaming Eagle is out today via Rise Records - listen via your preferred listening service now. "I love how these songs turned out," frontman Derek Sanders said. "Playing them live was a highlight of 2020 for me."

Also out today is the live video for "It Is What It Is," a standalone single released last year that quickly became a fan-favorite track and has racked up more than 5 MILLION streams since its release across platforms. Watch the video below.

The Out of Here Sessions streamed to fans on October 24th and were recorded at longtime producer/collaborators Zack Odom and Kenneth Mount's Screaming Eagle Studios in Johns Creek, GA. Mount and Odom also served as producers on the band's fall EP and namesake for the sessions - Out of Here - which was written and recorded in early 2020 before lockdown and has garnered over 3 MILLION streams since its release - listen here. Live At Screaming Eagle features live versions all three songs from Out of Here alongside "It Is What It Is" and serves as a way for the band to share these news song in their live setting.

2020 marked a stark departure for the Tallahassee, FL band, who typically play several festivals and hundreds of shows across North America and internationally each year. After spending most of the year apart, the band - Derek Sanders, Brooks Betts, Alex Garcia, Jake Bundrick, and Jeremy Lenzo - got together for two special virtual show events, starting with the Out of Here Session in October, followed by the Anywhere But Here Session last month which highlighted a front to back performance of their 2009 sophomore LP Anywhere But Here. This year is already shaping up to be an exciting one with performances at Riot Fest (Chicago, IL), Four Chord Music Fest (Pittsburgh, PA), Nova Rock Festival (Austria), Greenfield Festival (Switzerland), Hurricane Festival (Germany), and Southside Festival (Germany) already confirmed and more on the horizon.

Listen to Live At Screaming Eagle now and watch the video for "It Is What It Is (Live)" below. For the most up to date information on Mayday Parade, visit their website.