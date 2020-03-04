Mayday Parade Announces New Single 'It Is What It Is'

The sunshine state's Mayday Parade have announced the upcoming release of a brand new track, "It Is What It Is", dropping this Friday and serving as the first taste of new music since the band's most recent full-length Sunnyland (2018 - Rise Records).

"It's just about anything in life that ends badly and how it always hurts but you eventually get over it," drummer Jake Bundrick says of the single. His sentiment echoes frontman Derek Sanders earlier reflection of the Sunnyland album release. "If there are people out there dealing with hard times, we hope our music can help them work through that, and come away feeling a little better about everything" Sanders stated.

"It Is What It Is" saw Mayday Parade return to the studio with their longtime production team Zack Odom and Kenneth Mount (produced and engineered by). The track was mixed by James Paul Wisner.

Fans can surely expect to hear Mayday Parade perform the new song for the first time live on the upcoming tour of the same moniker. The It Is What It Is Tour features Grayscale (Fearless Records) and Point North (Hopeless Records), kicking off in their home state of Florida this spring.

Six studio albums in, and the upcoming new single further showcases that the band of nearly a decade and a half shows no signs of slowing down. If it's any indication for fans of the band's next album, "It Is What It Is" serves as a strong sonic promise of what's yet to come.

Mayday Parade is Derek Sanders (vocals), Jeremy Lenzo (bass), Alex Garcia (guitar), Brooks Betts (guitar), and Jake Bundrick (drums).

"It Is What It Is" releases across all digital streaming and download platforms Friday March 6th 2020 worldwide. Fans can pre-save the track today.

TOUR DATES

4/9 - High Dive - Gainesville, FL

4/10 - Vinyl Music Hall - Pensacola, FL

4/11 - Joy Theater - New Orleans, LA

4/14 - Blue Note - Columbia, MO

4/15 - Tower Theatre - Oklahoma City, OK

4/17 - 191 Toole - Tucson, AZ

4/18 - Fremont Country Club - Las Vegas, NV

4/20 - McMenamins Elks Temple - Tacoma, WA

4/21 - Commodore Ballroom - Vancouver, BC

4/23 - Palace Theatre - Calgary, AB

4/24 - Midway - Edmonton, AB

4/26 - Garrick Centre - Winnipeg, MB

4/28 - Majestic Theatre - Madison, WI

4/29 - The Canopy Club - Urbana, IL

5/1 - Mercury Ballroom - Louisville, KY

5/2 - Bogart's - Cincinnati, OH

Photo Credit: Bridget Craig





