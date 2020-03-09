Max Styler Releases New Single 'Back To Me' Featuring Jimmy Nevis

Iridescent choruses, infectious flows and classic piano melodies ignite Max Styler's showstopping vocal house cut "Back To Me," featuring the emotive croons of Jimmy Nevis.

Listen below!



"Back To Me" is the culmination of Styler's long pursuit and dedication towards crafting the perfect club anthem. He originally began work on the single two years ago on a tiny island off the coast of Sweden. South African songwriter, producer and fashion icon Jimmy Nevis elevated the work with wistfully sweet vocals, providing earworm sing-a-long melodies. After several tweaks, Styler enlisted 3X-Grammy Nominated Engineer Luca Pretolesi to give the song a special finishing layer of gloss, illuminating the classic summer house sound. The single arrives as Styler gears up to hit the road this spring on Dim Mak boss Steve Aoki's Neon Future IV: The Color of Noise Tour. Styler will join Aoki on a month-long stretch of performances around the United States, with their collaborative dates kicking off later this month in Kansas City, MO.



"Back To Me" is the direct follow up to "Let Me Take You There," Styler's recent chart-topping single, which hit #4 on the Mediabase Dance Chart and was hailed by Spotify's editorial team as one of the 'Best Dance Songs of 2019.' A career-high for Styler, "Let Me Take You There" continues to see support from A-list DJs around the world, including Don Diablo, Hardwell, Afrojack, Oliver Heldens, and Morgan Page. Most recently it was bolstered by remixes from the likes of ARTY, Sondr, Sammy Porter and KC Lights.



Max Styler has graduated from musical whiz kid to accomplished and seasoned producer, since signing to Dim Mak when he was only 18 years old. Styler's unique sound has earned him both commercial appeal and underground clout. Styler has performed on the stages of Tomorrowland, Electric Zoo, Coachella, Space Ibiza and is a staple at Steve Aoki's Vegas shows performing their songs together. Styler will be heading out on Steve Aoki's Neon Future IV bus tour in March & April of 2020. Styler's single, "Knock Me Down" was licensed by Starz for a fall season promotional trailer running for three months. A career-defining moment for the California native was 2018's "Feel It" EP, which highlighted a period of sonic growth. The EP's title track peaked at #24 on Billboard's Dance/Mix Show Airplay Chart. Styler's latest single "Let Me Take You There" stormed Top 5 US dance radio landing at #4 on the Mediabase Dance Chart, and was the #1 most played record on Sirius XM's Diplo's Revolution for three consecutive weeks. Styler was featured on the cover of Spotify's "Dance Rising" playlist. Styler was commissioned in 2019 by Audemars Piguet to compose a song entirely out of the sounds of golf. Styler also appeared in the Audemars Piguet Presents: Harmony & Mastery commercial alongside their PGA Tour golf professional team. The digital spot amassed millions of plays on Youtube. Max Styler is poised to have a remarkable year in 2020, don't take your eyes off this guy!

Max Styler Tour Dates

3/31/20 - Kansas City, MO - Arvest Bank Theatre At the Midland*

4/1/20 - Oklahoma City, OK - Farmers Market*

4/2/20 - Austin, TX - Stubb's Waller Creek Amphitheater*

4/3/20 - Houston, TX - Revention Music Center*

4/4/20 - Dallas, TX - Bomb Factory*

4/6/20 - Albuquerque, NM - El Rey Theater*

4/7/20 - Tucson, AZ - Rialto Theatre*

4/9/20 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Complex*

4/18/20 - Las Vegas, NV - Wet Republic*

4/20/20 - Seattle, WA - Showbox SoDo*

4/21/20 - Spokane, WA - Knitting Factory Concert House*

4/22/20 - Portland, OR - Roseland Theater*

4/24/20 - San Francisco, CA - Bill Graham Civic Auditorium*



* = Steve Aoki's Neon Future IV: The Color of Noise Tour





