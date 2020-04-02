Mavis Staples Shares New Song 'All In It Together' Feat. Jeff Tweedy

Today soul legend Mavis Staples has released the hopeful new song "All In It Together". Produced by Jeff Tweedy and featuring Tweedy on backing vocals and guitar, listen to it below!

"All In It Together" is available on all streaming services and Bandcamp. All proceeds from the song will be donated to My Block, My Hood, My City - a Chicago organization ensuring seniors have access to the essentials needed to fight COVID-19. More info here: https://www.formyblock.org/

"The song speaks to what we're going through now - everyone is in this together, whether you like it or not," Staples explains. "It doesn't matter how much money you have, what race or sex you are, where you live...it can still touch you. It's hit so many people in our country and around the world in such a horrible way and I just hope this song can bring a little light to the darkness. We will get through this but we're going to have to do it together. If this song is able to bring any happiness or relief to anyone out there in even the smallest way, I wanted to make sure that I helped to do that."

Hailed by NPR as "one of America's defining voices of freedom and peace," Staples is the kind of once-in-a-generation artist whose impact on music and culture would be difficult to overstate. She's both a Blues and a Rock and Roll Hall of Famer; a civil rights icon; a GRAMMY Award-winner; a chart-topping soul/gospel/R&B pioneer; a National Arts Awards Lifetime Achievement recipient; and a Kennedy Center honoree. She marched with Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., performed at John F. Kennedy's inauguration, and sang in Barack Obama's White House. In 2019 Staples released her 12th studio album We Get By, written and produced by Ben Harper.

Photo Credit: Myriam Santos





