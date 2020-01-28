Maurice and the Stiff Sisters Release WELCOME TO LOVE

Horn-heavy power-pop quintet Maurice and the Stiff Sisters recently released their debut album "Welcome To Love" and the doors are swinging wide open for Maurice and company.

The group spent the end of 2018 and all of 2019 recording in Portland, OR, releasing singles each month. The result is an album with melodies for days, gorgeous horn arrangements, one particular fuzz-guitar solo that is unmistakably on fire, and eleven songs written with the best intentions for people who listen for lyrics and have (or desire) love in their hearts.

The tracks on "Welcome To Love" will recall songwriters like Nick Lowe, Robyn Hitchcock and Jonathan Richman - classic pop-rock that's funny and sad, beautiful and jagged.

Listen below!





