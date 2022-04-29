MattstaGraham Releases Debut Album 'Prescribe Whatever'

The wait is over for Prescribe Whatever, the debut album from emo rock artist MattstaGraham. The album is out now via I Surrender Records and features recent singles "Prescribe Whatever," "Not Everyone Is Gonna Love You (feat. Pollyanna)," "I'm So Dope," and "Still Hearing About It." It also features his hit song "Gotta Be Productive."

Speaking on the new album, MattstaGraham shares: "Holy s. I have a record out on I Surrender Records. The weight of that didn't hit me until just now. I have so many people who told me I would never do anything in music to rub this in the face of. I better buy more face towels."

MattstaGraham was first discovered by I Surrender Records thanks to Tiktok and his original song "Gotta Be Productive," which has racked up over 526k streams on Spotify, as well as parodies of Dashboard Confessional, Taking Back Sunday, My Chemical Romance, blink-182.

Featuring tongue-in-cheek lyrics and an intuitive knack for knowing just what you're thinking, MattstaGraham is ready to shake things up and get you out of the funk that's been following you around since early 2020.

If you want something done right, do it yourself. That's been singer songwriter Matt Graham's favorite quote of the past few years, while deciding to venture into solo artist territory. After becoming all too familiar with the term "bottleneck" in his past collaborative efforts, he decided to explore all of the emotive punk rock inspired ideas for his record I Get It in late 2019, therefore finding his extremely sarcastic and attitude-gratuitous voice.

With all the good band names taken and, like, 17 other Matt Graham's on Spotify, he decided that no one would be stupid enough to use the name "MattstaGraham," which was both an expertly crafted social media pun based on his name and his internet username on every platform he has.

With his internet success on TikTok getting ahead of him, it just goes to show that sometimes the name you choose on a whim makes for a totally incredible and memorable artist name, that would sound really good at, like, I don't know, The MTV Music Awards or something. (hint hint MTV hint hint)

"Yeah, life's short and we all die someday. I may as well see where this goes. I mean, I'm not exactly gonna be a doctor or invent a million dollar idea any time soon either," he told us at MattstaGraham, meaning me, MattstaGraham, who is currently writing a bio for the press release for his upcoming record, Prescribe Whatever.

Yup. It's been me this whole time, writing in 3rd person. Don't judge me, weirder things have happened. Why are you reading the bio and not listening to the music anyway? Do you enjoy reading about music more than just listening to it? Get a life, nerd. Anyway, Prescribe Whatever is MattstaGraham's label debut on I Surrender Records, and is out now everywhere music is streaming.

