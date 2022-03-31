MattstaGraham Debuts New Single Feat. Pollyanna

MattstaGraham is back with some sage advice: "Not everyone is gonna love you / So love yourself / It's all you can do." The emo rock artist has today shared his new single "Not Everyone Is Gonna Love You (feat. Pollyanna)," premiering now on Ones To Watch.

The track comes from MattstaGraham's forthcoming album Prescribe Whatever, which is set to be released on April 29th via I Surrender Records. Pre-save / pre-order the album now here.

Speaking on the new single, he shares: "Not everyone is gonna love you. That's not just the song title my friend, that's just the truth. My new friend Jill from Pollyanna (who I had the pleasure of singing alongside with in this song) and I know this especially, being artists/creatives on the internet ourselves. Have you ever seen a YouTube comment section? Yikes. What on earth would possess people to hate self-expression so ferociously when it is so much easier to turn their heads?"

"But we all know that we don't display our lives on the internet for those people," he continues. "We do it for the ones who appreciate us, or might find some comfort in relating to us. We share ourselves to feel less alone, and in return hopefully show you that you are not alone. If this song has reached one of you in a way that matters but also instigated 100 more hate comments, it was worth it. Besides, not everyone is gonna love you."

MattstaGraham was first discovered by I Surrender Records thanks to Tiktok and his original song "Gotta Be Productive," which has racked up over 526k streams on Spotify, as well as paraodies of Dashboard Confessional, Taking Back Sunday, My Chemical Romance, blink-182.

Featuring tongue-in-cheek lyrics and an intuitive knack for knowing just what you're thinking, MattstaGraham is ready to shake things up and get you out of the funk that's been following you around since early 2020.

Watch the new music video here: