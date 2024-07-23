Matthew Brand Releases Debut Single 'City's Not The Same'

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



On Friday, July 12, 15-year-old Matthew Brand released his debut single, "City's Not The Same," a precursor to his upcoming self-titled EP, set to drop on July 26. The single is now available on all streaming platforms, marking a significant milestone in Matthew's burgeoning music career.

Matthew's musical journey began at the age of four, with over a decade of classical piano training under the guidance of concert pianist Donna Weng Friedman at Mannes Prep- a division of the New School. His early exposure to classical music provided a solid foundation, allowing him to explore jazz and original compositions with Dr. Steven Sacco by the age of eight.

The pandemic served as a turning point for Matthew, igniting his passion for singing and songwriting. Despite his classical and jazz background, he was captivated by the structure and appeal of pop music. This fascination led him to create songs that blend pop, jazz, and classical elements, resulting in a unique and captivating sound.

Matthew's approach to songwriting is focused on creating memorable hits. He always begins with the chorus, aiming to craft catchy, singable hooks that resonate with listeners. "My mission in every song I write is to give something that people can sing along to. Something as catchy as a song on the radio that sticks in your head," Brand explains.

As a 10th grader, Matthew faced the challenge of balancing his academic responsibilities with his musical ambitions. He often left school early for recording sessions, working late into the night to complete his homework. Despite the difficulties, Brand finds the experience rewarding, stating, "The best part of recording your music is seeing your raw song ideas turn into finished products. It's so special to see your songs come to life."

Looking ahead, Matthew Brand aims to establish himself in the world of creative music. His ultimate goal is to become a successful songwriter. "Whether I'm performing my own music, or collaborating with other artists, my dream is for my music to be heard, and sung along to."

With his debut single now available on all streaming platforms, Matthew Brand is poised to make his mark in the music industry, blending his classical training with pop sensibilities to create a sound uniquely his own.

Listen to City's Not the Same on streaming platforms HERE and pre-save his new EP HERE.

