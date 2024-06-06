Matteo Bocelli to Embark on Fall Tour

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Rising pop star Matteo Bocelli has announced his upcoming fall tour, A Night With Matteo: The Americas 2024. The tour will see Bocelli perform at 19 venues across North and South America, including the Metropolitan in Mexico City, Vivo Rio in Rio de Janeiro, The Town Hall in New York City, the Queen Elizabeth Theatre in Toronto, The Fillmore Detroit, and The Orpheum Theatre in Los Angeles. The tour will kick off on September 30 in Monterrey, Mexico and conclude on December 21 in Los Angeles.

Presales begin tomorrow, Friday, June 7 at 10AM local time. The general on-sale will begin Friday, June 14 at 10AM local time. For more information and tickets, please visit HERE.

Last year, Bocelli released his critically acclaimed debut album, Matteo. The album features a mix of songs in English and Italian and includes writing credits from some of the music industry’s finest, including Ed & Matthew Sheeran, PARISI (Ed Sheeran, Fred Again), Jesse Shatkin (Miley Cyrus, Sia, Kelly Clarkson) and Stuart Crichton (Kesha, Backstreet Boys, Louis Tomlinson). You can watch Matteo perform the hit single, “Chasing Stars” written by the Sheerans on “Live with Kelly and Mark” HERE, and read his Vanity Fair profile HERE and Billboard profile HERE. You can stream the full album HERE.

Earlier this year, Matteo and his father, renowned tenor Andrea Bocelli, wowed the star-studded Hollywood audience with a surprise performance at the 96th Academy Awards for a very special rendition of “Time To Say Goodbye.” Matteo was also previously featured on the deluxe edition of A Family Christmas, the Bocelli family’s first album together and the best-selling new Christmas album of 2022, and starred in GUESS’ 2023 Global Holiday Campaign, which was shot in Bocelli’s home country of Italy.

A NIGHT WITH MATTEO: THE AMERICAS 2024 TOUR DATES

Monday, September 30 - Monterrey, Mexico - ShowCenter

Tuesday, October 1 - Mexico City, MX - Metropolitan

Thursday, October 3 - Bogota, Columbia - Teatro Jorge Eliecer Gaitan

Sunday, October 6 - Santiago, Chile - Movistar Arena

Tuesday, October 8 - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - Vivo Rio

Wednesday, October 9 - Sao Paulo, Brazil - Sala Sao Paulo

Friday, November 29 - Red Bank, NJ - Count Basie Center for the Arts

Saturday, November 30 - Atlantic City, NJ - Sound Waves

Monday, December 2 - New York, NY - The Town Hall

Thursday, December 5 - Toronto, ON - Queen Elizabeth Theatre

Saturday, December 7 - Munhall, PA - Carnegie of Homestead Music Hall

Sunday, December 8 - Northfield, OH - MGM Northfield Park

Tuesday, December 10 - Detroit, MI - The Fillmore Detroit

Thursday, December 12 - Carmel, IN - The Center for the Performing Arts - The Palladium

Sunday, December 15 - Seattle, WA - Moore Theatre

Monday, December 16 - Portland, OR - Newmark Theatre

Wednesday, December 18 - San Francisco, CA - Palace of Fine Arts Theatre

Friday, December 20 - Palm Desert, CA - McCallum Theatre

Saturday, December 21 - Los Angeles, CA - The Orpheum Theatre

Comments