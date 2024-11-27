Matisa Returns with New Single '1234 Bisous'

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Following a string of successful releases and performances at some of the electronic world’s most revered underground venues, Italian DJ and producer Matisa returns with her captivating new single, '1234 Bisous', out now. With sultry vocals and classy tech-house sensibilities, this deep, rolling cut is primed for the dancefloor. Nodding to Matisa’s love for euphoric, nostalgia-inducing rhythms, shimmering acid and piano-laced sounds, the gorgeous single offers a glimpse into her forthcoming mini-LP, ‘In My Head’ due for release on 31 January 2025, via Seth Troxler’s label, Slacker 85.

'1234 Bisous' carries the same bold energy that has solidified her place in the scene while introducing a more introspective and emotional depth to her sound. A deeply personal track, it encapsulates the bittersweet emotions of fleeting love and the unexpected start of a new romance.

On ‘1234 Bisous’, Matisa shares, “”Un deux trois quatre bisous, I was keeping just for you, But then I wake up in a boom, Just a lad lays in my room”.

This track captures the bittersweet end of a significant love story as a new one begins. It’s not your typical love-at-first-sight scenario… It took a solid five minutes for that spark to ignite and that undeniable feeling to hit."

One of the most renowned names to emerge from Italy's vibrant electronic scene, Milan-based DJ/producer Matisa is steadily rising through the ranks of the underground dance world. Known for her uplifting, radiant house selections and productions, her music carries a distinct energy—shimmering with bold rhythms and acid-driven sounds that draw from 90s rave culture and global club scenes. Her versatility behind the decks has also made her a standout at world-renowned venues such as Berghain | Panorama Bar, fabric, and Circoloco, where she consistently delivers unforgettable sets.

With past releases on respected labels like Gudu Records, Butter Sessions, On Loop, and Optimo, Matisa’s latest venture sees her signing to electronic music titan Seth Troxler’s Slacker85 imprint for her upcoming mini album, In My Head, set for release in early 2025. The LP marks a major milestone for Matisa, as she showcases an ever-evolving sound and her remarkable production prowess, seamlessly blending both nostalgic elements with futuristic sounds and a raver’s spirit.

