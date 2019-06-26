Mat Kearney's CITY OF BLACK AND WHITE REVISITED EP Out Friday

On Friday, Mat Kearney is set to release his City of Black & White Revisited EP, commemorating the 10-year anniversary of Kearney's second studio album and one of his fan-favorite releases, 2009's City of Black & White LP. The EP is set to feature "All I Have," "City of Black & White," "Fire & Rain," "New York to California," and GOLD single "Closer to Love." Through the experience, Kearney said, "the songs took on a life of their own and gave me a new love from some of the them that I've been singing for a while now."

Mat Kearney is set to head our on The City of Black & White (Revisited) Acoustic Tourthis fall - a tour that has the platinum-selling singer, songwriter and producer visiting a number of intimate venues in the US, UK and EU. The tour gives Kearney a chance to strip it all back and bring to life some of the songs he's built his career on while showcasing some new ones. Full dates are below with several shows already selling out! For tickets and the most up to date information, please visit www.matkearney.com.

Mat Kearney Tour Dates

July 13, 2019 - Frisco, CO - Copper Mountain Resort

August 1, 2019 - Niagara Falls, CN - The Avalon Ballroom Theatre At Niagara Fallsview Casino Resort

August 3, 2019 - Freeport, ME - L.L. Bean, Summer Concert Series

August 4, 2019 - Lowell, MA - Lowell Summer Music Series

August 9, 2019 - Apple Valley, MN - Weesner Family Amphitheater (SOLD OUT)

August 10, 2019 - Arcadia, WI - Ashley For The Arts



Mat Kearney City of Black & White (Revisited) Acoustic Tour Dates

October 15, 2019 - Iowa City - IA - Englert Civic Theater

October 16, 2019 - Evanston - IL - SPACE (SOLD OUT)

October 17, 2019 - Saint Louis - MO - The Sheldon Concert Hall

October 19, 2019 - Holland, MI - Hope College Dimnent Memorial

October 20, 2019 - Kent, OH - The Kent Stage

October 21, 2019 - Ridgefield, CT - The Ridgefield Playhouse

October 23, 2019 - Falls Church, VA - State Theatre (SOLD OUT)

October 24, 2019 - Phoenixville, PA - The Colonial Theatre

October 26, 2019 - Cincinnati, OH - Memorial Hall - Annie W. and Elizabeth M. Anderson Theater (SOLD OUT)

October 27, 2019 - Knoxville, TN - Bijou Theatre

November 9, 2019 - Glasgow, UK - King Tuts Wah Wah Hut

November 10, 2019 - Dublin, IRE - Whelans

November 12, 2019 - Manchester, UK - Yes Basement

November 13, 2019 - Cardiff, UK - Clwb Ifor Bach

November 14, 2019 - London, UK - Bush Hall

November 16, 2019 - Cologne, Germany - Artheater

November 17, 2019 - Munich, Germany - Strom

November 19, 2019 - Berlin, Germany - Musik & Frieden

November 20, 2019 - Hamburg, Germany - Bahnhof Pauli

December 03, 2019 - Los Angeles, CA - Masonic Lodge (SOLD OUT)

December 04 - Los Angeles, CA - Masonic Lodge (SOLD OUT)

December 06, 2019 - Napa, CA - The Uptown Theatre

December 07, 2019 - Stateline, NV - Harrah's Lake Tahoe - South Shore Room

December 09, 2019 - Kirkland, WA - Kirkland Performance Center (SOLD OUT)

December 10, 2019 - Eugene, OR - Jaqua Concert Hall (SOLD OUT)

December 11, 2019 - Portland, OR - Aladdin Theater (SOLD OUT)

December 13, 2019 - Spokane, WA - Bing Crosby Theater





Related Articles View More Music Stories

More Hot Stories For You