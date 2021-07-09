Masked Wolf Returns With New Single 'Say So'

Elektra recording artist Masked Wolf has unveiled his brand new single "Say So," available today on all DSPs HERE. The buoyant track is an early contender for song of the summer, and marks the Australian rapper's much anticipated, follow up to his global smash "Astronaut In The Ocean" which has already gone to #1 in 8 countries around the world and amassed over a BILLION streams to date. "Say So" sees Masked Wolf collaborating once again with "Astronaut" producer Tyron Hapi. Watch the companion lyric video for "Say So."

Masked Wolf explains: "It's always important for me to say something with my music, even if the deeper message is hidden inside of what sounds like a fun, upbeat song. In 'Say So,' I was writing about how, in times of trouble, we often try to act like we're still okay, even when we really aren't. No matter how bad the situation is or how close we are to self-destructing, we think that, if we keep telling ourselves we're ok, then maybe we will be. We think 'if we say so, then we say so..' but really we need help."

"Astronaut In The Ocean" has also proven to be a multi-format phenomenon in the U.S., climbing into #1 on the Rhythmic chart while remaining a mainstay in the Top 10 at Top 40 radio. The song has spent 20 weeks and counting on the Billboard Hot 100, peaking at #6 and holding at 12 this week. Meanwhile, the official music video has logged over 180 million views on YouTube alone. Masked Wolf made his world television debut with an epic performance on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" followed by his first, primetime television appearance on "The Voice" and, most recently, on "The Kelly Clarkson Show." Last month, Masked Wolf released "Gravity Glidin'," a track that he explained as "...the response to Astro. Where 'Astronaut In The Ocean' is about not being where I should be, this song is about me feeling like I've found my place and finally gliding through the environment I was born to be in."

Look out for much more to come from Masked Wolf in 2021.

