Martin Sexton Announces New EP '2020 Vision'

Renowned singer-songwriter Martin Sexton announced today his new EP 2020 Vision will release on September 10th via Kitchen Table Records. His first new release in six years, the 4-song collection snapshots moments of clarity during the past year and beyond. The lead single "Hold On" is out now, a sun-shining-through-the-rain song brimming with soul guitar fixings, punchy horns, and a touching narrative about the simple pleasures of spending time with loved ones.

"The silver lining in the pandemic was more actual facetime with my family," said Martin. "We cut each other's hair, we biked, and I got around to finally building that treehouse with my son. We finished building it on a sunny summer day, and I grabbed my old Gibson and sat down inside the new fort and this tune presented itself to me."

American Songwriter featured the new single and stated, "'Hold On' opens 2020 Vision with the soulful beauty of a moment in time."

The ability to hone in on defining moments has long been evident in Martin's songwriting. Produced by three-time Grammy-nominee John Alagia (John Mayer, Paul Simon, Lukas Nelson), 2020 Vision is a poetically emotive and an elegantly evocative pandemic scrapbook. "In one song, I'm building a treehouse with my son. In another song, I'm crossing America and seeing the beauty in people rising through adversity and loving each other," detailed Martin.

Extensive touring in support of 2020 Vision will begin this summer throughout the US. Tickets are on sale now for select dates with more shows announcing soon. For more information, visit www.martinsexton.com/tour.

2020 Vision will always have its lessons and remain in Martin's sight, even as the miles out on the road put pandemic life in the rearview mirror. One of those lessons is the power of togetherness. "My mission statement for the past 15 years has been unity through music, and I am committed to sharing peace and harmony through my songs."

Photo Credit: Jo Chattman