Maroon 5 Releases Lyric Video for 'Nobody's Love'

Three-time GRAMMY® Award-winning multi-platinum band Maroon 5 released the lyric video for their latest single "Nobody's Love" - out now via 222 Records/Interscope. The band's new song debuted with an accompanying music video shot by acclaimed film director, David Dobkin, who has also served as the band's longtime collaborator on many of their acclaimed music videos ("Sugar," "Girls Like You" and "Memories"- with a combined 7 Billion views). The video was shot in Los Angeles on an iPhone with only Adam and the director present.

Watch Maroon 5's performance of their new single "Nobody's Love" on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert.

In addition to the release of "Nobody's Love," Maroon 5 recently announced the new routing for their 2021 U.S. concert tour, produced by Live Nation. Tickets for the band's 2021 tour dates are currently on sale now. Tickets purchased for the band's 2020 tour will be honored for the new dates. For more information, please see tour dates below and click HERE.

Maroon 5 stands out as not only one of pop music's most enduring artists, but also one of the of the 21st century's biggest acts. To date, the universally renowned Los Angeles band have achieved three GRAMMY® Awards and approaching 70 million albums, 328 million singles worldwide and earned gold and platinum certifications in more than 35 countries. The band won over fans and critics alike with the hybrid rock/R&B sound they introduced on their debut album, Songs About Jane and their double platinum album, It Won't be Soon Before Long. Maroon 5 went on to release studio albums, Hands All Over, which featured the anthemic "Moves Like Jagger," and Overexposed. The band's fifth studio album, V, debuted at #1 on Billboard's Top 200 chart and featured the #1 hit singles "Maps," "Animals" and "Sugar," helping the band set a record for the most #1's by a group in the Top 40 chart's 20-year history, with 9 in total. The music video for the album's GRAMMY- nominated single "Sugar" has notably logged a record setting 2+ billion views to date. Maroon 5's current 6th studio album, Red Pill Blues (222/ Interscope) features the global hit single "Girls Like You," which reached #1 at Top 40, #1 at Adult Pop, #1 on the Billboard Hot 100 for seven consecutive weeks. The track also claimed the #1 position on iTunes and Spotify, all while accumulating over 1.13 million Spotify streams and over 2.78 billion YouTube/ VEVO views and notably became the most-watched video on VEVO in 2018. The band's most recent single "Memories" has surpassed 800 million Spotify streams and amassed over 500 million Youtube views. Adam Levine and the band played over 120 concerts in 30+ countries with more than 2,500,000 fans in attendance.

Photo Credit: Travis Schneider

