Mark Mallman Shares New Video For 'For Love I Will Let Love Go'

Minnesota musician and memoirist Mark Mallman today shares "For Love I Will Let Love Go" from his first album in 5 years called Happiness, out April 9. A pre-order for Happiness on limited-edition vinyl is now available HERE.

Mallman says of the song and video:

"This is the final track from the sadness side of the Happiness album when true love finds someone new. Love is an agreement. Honor the agreement, even if it costs tears."

Happiness is a companion to Mallman's uplifting memoir, The Happiness Playlist: The True Story of Healing My Heart With Feel-Good Music. The book follows Mallman's listening to nothing but a playlist of 50 feel-good songs for an entire Minnesota winter. His goal was to process the crushing grief and anxiety following the suicide of his mother. This is the true story of a man beset by grief, healed by music, and learning to laugh through it all. The book, published in 2019, includes a foreword by Chuck Klosterman. While the subject is sad and dark, the book itself is told with humor and joy.

The album Happiness is a collection of material he wrote while writing and touring the book as well as one year after. Like the book, it explores the depth of emotions if the human experience, staring happy at track one to loss and devastation by track eleven. It has the great Twin Cities pedigree with the area's legends Prince, The Hold Steady, Lizzo, and Hüsker Dü swimming in its DNA. Mark worked with some great talent to help him with having the album mixed by John Fields (Jonas Brothers), Aaron Cupping (Tropical f Storm), Adrian Olsen (Foxygen) among others. The psychedelic ballad "We Are We" features a guest guitar by Deerhoof member Ed Rodriguez. Happiness comes out via Eagle's Golden Tooth.

Watch the video here:

Photo Credit: Alexandria Harland