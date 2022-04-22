Maria Lynn Shares New EP 'Bad Habits'

Today, Maria Lynn releases her Bad Habits EP via Repost, SoundCloud's artist services division. She has also announced a New York City record release show on May 31 at Rockwood Music Hall (tix available here), supporting the eight-track record.

Bad Habits finds Lynn singing about the highs of being in love and the lows of dealing with the darkness within. Exploring the euphoria and darkness of depression, heartbreak, redemption, and discovery of oneself, Bad Habits follows her debut album, Lost and Found, and a handful of singles released in 2021.

"Sharing love with another is euphoric, passionate and painful," notes Maria. "Ultimately, it teaches us so many valuable life lessons leading us to the great love of all, within ourselves. That's what I hope listeners feel - a newfound appreciation and sense of love for themselves."

Maria's previous singles from Bad Habits include powerful ballad "Why Do We," which took an intimate look at her tumultuous relationship with an ex-girlfriend; and "Why Do I" along with its sequel "Jaded" featuring NYC-based singer Armen Paul, which took listeners through a devastating heartbreak while working through the complexity of a toxic relationship with unapologetic bravery; and the EP title track, "Bad Habits."

Listen to the new EP here: