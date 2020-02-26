Maren Morris to Embark on 'RSVP: The Tour'

Grammy-winning artist Maren Morris will embark on "RSVP: The Tour" throughout North America, including festival dates at Governors Ball Music Festival and Jazz Aspen Snowmass Labor Day Experience and headline stops in Los Angeles, Chicago, Boston, Colorado's storied Red Rocks Amphitheatre and many more. Supporting acts James Arthur, Ryan Hurd and Caitlyn Smith are confirmed for select dates. The tour kicks off in June following Maren's headlining appearance at the Houston Rodeo on March 7, her biggest show to date.

Tickets for "RSVP: The Tour" go on sale to the public on Friday, March 6 at 10 a.m. local time. Citi is the official credit card of the tour. As such, Citi cardmembers will have access to purchase presale tickets beginning Tuesday, March 3 at 10 a.m. local time until Thursday, March 5 at 10 p.m. local time through Citi Entertainment®. For complete presale details visit www.citientertainment.com.

Last week marked the second consecutive week at #1 on the Billboard Country Airplay chart for Maren's song "The Bones," making it the first solo female back-to-back #1 since 2012 and her fourth #1 single to date. It also marks the first solo female Billboard country #1 since her single "GIRL" topped the chart last summer. In addition, Morris recently appeared on the 50th season of "Sesame Street" in an episode titled "Let's Draw."

2019 was a monumental year for the singer songwriter who took home Album of the Year at the 53rd Annual Country Music Association Awards, where she was the most nominated artist. Her record shattering album GIRL continues to receive widespread critical praise-Variety hailed it as "the best as well as most important mainstream country-star album of the year." GIRL was also featured amongst the Best of 2019 by Rolling Stone, Billboard, Esquire, GQ, People, Vice, Paste, Stereogum and Uproxx.

MAREN MORRIS LIVE

March 7 Houston, TX Houston Rodeo

May 24 Napa, CA BottleRock Napa Valley

June 5 Boston, MA Rockland Trust Bank Pavilion*‡

June 6 Gilford, NH Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion*‡

June 7 New York, NY Governors Ball Music Festival

July 10 Calgary, AB The Scotiabank Saddledome

July 24 Boca Raton, FL Mizner Park Amphitheatre*‡

July 25 Jacksonville, FL Daily's Place*‡

July 30 Cleveland, OH Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica*‡

August 7 Kansas City, MO Starlight Amphitheatre*‡

August 8 Indianapolis, IN Farm Bureau Insurance Lawn at White River State Park*‡

August 21 Atlanta, GA Ameris Bank Amphitheater*

August 22 Raleigh, NC Red Hat Amphitheater*‡

August 22-23 Lexington, KY Railbird Festival

August 27 Detroit, MI Freedom Hill Amphitheatre*

August 28 Grand Rapids, MI Van Andel Arena*

September 4-6 Aspen, CO Jazz Aspen Snowmass

September 7 Morrison, CO Red Rocks Amphitheatre†

September 10 Abbotsford, BC Abbotsford Entertainment and Sports Centre†‡

September 11 Portland, OR Moda Center - Theater of the Clouds†

September 17 Charlotte, NC Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre†‡

September 18 Charlottesville, VA Sprint Pavilion†‡

September 19 Columbia, MD Merriweather Post Pavilion†‡

September 25 Montréal, QC Corona Theatre‡

October 1 Tuscaloosa, AL Tuscaloosa Amphitheater†‡

October 9 Rogers, AR Walmart AMP†‡

October 15 San Diego, CA Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre at SDSU†‡

October 17 Los Angeles, CA Greek Theatre†

*with Ryan Hurd

†with James Arthur

‡with Caitlyn Smith

Photo credit: Harper Smith





Related Articles View More Music Stories