Marcus Mumford Releases Debut Solo Single

On September 16, Capitol Records will release Marcus Mumford's debut solo album, (self-titled). Produced by Blake Mills (Alabama Shakes, Jim James), the album includes features from Brandi Carlile, Phoebe Bridgers, Clairo and Monica Martin. See below for track listing.

Today, as the album pre-order launched, he shared the lead-off track, "Cannibal." Fans who pre-order the digital album will instantly receive "Cannibal."

Mumford is a founding member of Mumford & Sons, which has topped the Billboard 200 with three of its four studio albums. The band has won numerous awards, including GRAMMY®s for Album of the Year and Best Long Form Music Video, two BRITs and an Ivor Novello award.

Watch the new music video here: