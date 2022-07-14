Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Marcus Mumford Releases Debut Solo Single

The new album will be released on September 16.

Music News in Your Inbox

Get local news, offers & more...

Jul. 14, 2022  
Marcus Mumford Releases Debut Solo Single

On September 16, Capitol Records will release Marcus Mumford's debut solo album, (self-titled). Produced by Blake Mills (Alabama Shakes, Jim James), the album includes features from Brandi Carlile, Phoebe Bridgers, Clairo and Monica Martin. See below for track listing.

Today, as the album pre-order launched, he shared the lead-off track, "Cannibal." Fans who pre-order the digital album will instantly receive "Cannibal."

Mumford is a founding member of Mumford & Sons, which has topped the Billboard 200 with three of its four studio albums. The band has won numerous awards, including GRAMMY®s for Album of the Year and Best Long Form Music Video, two BRITs and an Ivor Novello award.

Watch the new music video here:

MacGyver Contest

Related Articles View More Music Stories

From This Author - Michael Major


Disturbed Share New Single 'Hey You'
July 14, 2022

Disturbed, share their new single “Hey You” via Reprise Records alongside the official video, directed by Josiahx. “Hey You” is the multi-platinum selling band’s first new music since their chart-topping 2018 album Evolution. The band are performing at several upcoming festivals throughout the year, check out the complete list of tour dates now!
Recording Academy Announces 65th Annual GRAMMY Awards Dates
July 14, 2022

The Recording Academy® has released its key dates and deadlines ahead of the 65th Annual GRAMMY Awards®. The ceremony is returning to Los Angeles' Crypto.com Arena and will broadcast live on the CBS Television Network and stream live and on demand on Paramount+. Check out a list of dates for the 65th Annual GRAMMY Awards process!
The Mendenhall Experiment Announce 'Against All Odds' EP
July 14, 2022

TMX—Brandon Mendenhall (guitars), Mike Lira (lead guitars), Nathan Stockton (bass), Justin Luebeck (drums) and new vocalist Alyce Hayes—have announced their fittingly titled second EP, AGAINST ALL ODDS, will be released this fall via Lucent Records (UMG) and have shared the first listen with its debut single, “Pulse Of The Lost.”
Prog Ensemble Dario and the Clear Release New Album 'Reflective Touch'
July 14, 2022

Dario Saraceno and his band Dario and the Clear has released his new album “Reflective Touch.” Dario was born in Ripacandida, Italy and moved to London, England during the height of Beatlemania. After his mom took him to see the Beatles at an outdoor concert, he was profoundly influenced and became infatuated with becoming a musician.
Nate Gold Releases Energetic Debut Single 'Isabel'
July 14, 2022

With their roaring synergy and a lifelong history of friendship, the collaboration was inevitable and came as second nature. After the song was recorded in Nate’s home studio in Manhattan New York, they fine-tuned the track through numerous virtual sessions to arrive at the final product. Listen to the new single now!