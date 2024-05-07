Mannequin Pussy Adds New Dates to US and EU Fall Tour

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



On the heels of a fully sold out 27 show run, Philadelphia, PA’s Mannequin Pussy have extended their world tour in support of their breakthrough album I Got Heaven, out now on Epitaph Records, adding US dates in the fall and more EU + UK dates in the summer.

I Got Heaven is an album filled with cathartic tunes about despairing times, is a document of a band doubling down on their unshakable bond to make something furious, thrilling, and wholly alive. It’s an album is deeply concerned with desire, the power in being alone, and how to live in an unfeeling and unkind world. “There's just so much constantly going on that feels intentionally evil that trying to make something beautiful feels like a radical act ,” says Dabice. “The ethos of this band has always been to bring people together.”

Mannequin Pussy is Colins “Bear” Regisford, Kaleen Reading, Maxine Steen and Marisa Dabice.

Tour Dates:

5/7 - Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line - SOLD OUT

5/8 - Madison, WI @ Majestic Theatre - SOLD OUT

5/10 - Detroit, MI @ Saint Andrew’s Hall

5/11 - Toronto, ON @ The Concert Hall - SOLD OUT

5/13 - Cambridge, MA @ The Sinclair - SOLD OUT

5/14 - Cambridge, MA @ The Sinclair - SOLD OUT

5/16 - Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel - SOLD OUT

5/17 - Washington, DC @ The Atlantis - SOLD OUT

5/18 - Washington, DC @ The Atlantis - SOLD OUT

5/19 - Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer - SOLD OUT

5/22 - Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer - SOLD OUT

5/23 - Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer - SOLD OUT

5/30 - Barcelona, ES @ Primavera Festival

6/1 - Linz, AU @ SBAM Festival

6/2 - Mannheim, DE @ Maifeld Derby Festival

6/4 - Paris, FR @ Le Petit Bain - SOLD OUT

6/5 - Tourcoing, FR @ Le Grand Mix

6/6 - Brussels, BE @ TRIX

6/7 - Hilvarenbeek, NL @ Best Kept Secret Festival

6/8 - Porto, PT @ Primavera Festival

6/11 - Berlin, DE @ Cssiopeia - SOLD OUT

6/12 - Hamburg, DE @ Molotow Club

6/13 - Cologne, DE @ MTC

6/15 - Brighton, UK @ Chalk

6/16 - Bristol, UK @ Strange Brew - SOLD OUT

6/18 - Glasgow, UK @ King Tuts - SOLD OUT

6/19 - Nottingham, UK @ Rescue Rooms

6/20 - London, UK @ Scala - SOLD OUT

6/21 - Southampton, UK @ Joiners

6/22 - London, UK @ The Garage

6/27 - Newcastle, UK @ The Grove

6/28 - Milton Keynes, UK @ Crauford Arms

6/30 - Manchester, UK @ Outbreak Festival

7/12-14 - Seattle, WA @ Day In Day Out Festival

7/19-20 - Omaha, NE @ GRRRL Camp Music Festival

7/21 - Chicago, IL @ Pitchfork Music Festival

8/2-4 - Montreal, WC @ Osheaga Music Festival

8/10 - Budapest, HU @ Sziget Festival

8/11 - Vienna, AU @ Flucc

8/13 - Leipzig, DE @ Werk 2

8/14 - Amsterdam, NE @ Paraiso

8/15 - Luxembourg, LU @ Rotondes

8/16 - Hasselt, BE @ Pukkelpop Festival

8/16 - Charleville-Mézières, FR @ Cabaret Vert Festival

8/18 - Brecon, UK @ Green Man Festival

8/20 - Dublin, IE @ Whelan’s

8/21 - Limerick, IE @ Dolan’s Warehouse

8/23 - Reading, UK @ Reading Festival

8/24 - Leeds, UK @ Leeds Festival

9/26 - New Haven, CT @ Toad's Place

9/27 - Asbury Park, NJ @ Asbury Lanes

9/28 - Columbia, MD @ All Things Go DC

10/1 - Asheville, NC @ The Grey Eagle

10/2 - Birmingham, AL @ Saturn

10/3 - Baton Rouge, LA @ Varsity Theatre

10/4 - Austin, TX @ Austin City Limits

10/5 - McAllen, TX @ Cine El Rey Movie Pub

10/7 - El Paso, TX @ Lowbrow Palace

10/8 - Tucson, AZ @ 191 Toole

10/10 - San Diego, CA @ The Observatory

10/11 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Bellwether

10/12 - Las Vegas, NV @ Best Friends Forever Fest

10/14 - Boulder, CO @ Fox Theatre

10/16 - Lawrence, KS @ The Granada Theater

10/17 - Saint Louis, MO @ Delmar Hall

10/18 - Louisville, KY @ Zanzibar

10/19 - Lexington, KY @ The Burl

10/21 - Pensacola, FL @ Handlebar

10/22 - Gainesville, FL @ The Wooly

10/24 - Fort Lauderdale, FL @ Revolution

10/25 - Orlando, FL @ The Beacham

10/26 - Tampa, FL @ The Orpheum

I Got Heaven Track List:

1. I Got Heaven

2. Loud Bark

3. Nothing Like

4. I Don’t Know You

5. Sometimes

6. OK? OK! OK? OK!

7. Tell Me Softly

8. Of Her

9. Aching

10. Split Me Open

