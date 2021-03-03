Mammoth WVH's First Single 'Distance' Reaches Number One

On the heels of the television performance debuts of the first single "Distance" on Jimmy Kimmel Live! and NBC News TODAY, Mammoth WVH have achieved another career milestone. The band created by Wolfgang Van Halen find themselves at #1 on the MediaBase and BDS Active Rock Radio Charts. The song hit #1 on BDS last week making this the second week "Distance" has topped that chart. Releasing the song back in November 2020 through his partnership with Explorer1 Music Group, "Distance" is a tribute to Wolfgang's father and guitar icon Eddie Van Halen. The song was not originally intended to be on the debut album, but due to the overwhelming response, it has been added as a bonus track. All of Wolfgang's proceeds from "Distance" are being donated to Mr. Holland's Opus. The emotional video has been viewed over 4 million times on YouTube and can be seen below.

"The response to 'Distance' has been incredibly overwhelming. The immense support from everyone at radio who played the song and all of the fans who called requesting it has been more than I could have imagined," states Wolfgang Van Halen. "Thank you to everyone who helped me get my first #1 song. I wish Pop was here to see it."

The long-awaited, self-titled debut album from Mammoth WVH will be available worldwide on June 11th via EX1 Records/Explorer1 Music Group. A pre-order for Mammoth WVH in various configurations - including exclusive color vinyl as well as limited autographed copies via the band's online store - can be found here: https://found.ee/MammothWVH. Fans that pre-order the album digitally will receive instant downloads of the chart-topping single "Distance" and the Howard Stern premiered track "You're To Blame." A newly released official lyric video for "You're To Blame" can be seen here: https://found.ee/YoureToBlameVideo. Both tracks are now available via all global digital streaming partners as well.

Writing all of the songs and performing all of the instrumentation and vocals for the debut album, Wolfgang Van Halen set out to establish his own musical identity. From the rocking opening guitar riff on album opener "Mr. Ed" to the driving bass and drums on album closer "Stone," Mammoth WVH showcases the various musical influences that have inspired Wolfgang. Songs like "Resolve," "The Big Picture" and "Think It Over" are all sonically different from each other but unique to what Mammoth WVH is.

