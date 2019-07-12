Mala Luna Music Festival Announces 2019 Lineup Featuring Miguel, Russ, Diplo

ScoreMore Show's Mala Luna Music Festival, the premier festival destination in Texas on Halloween weekend, is proud to announce the full music lineup for the fourth annual weekend event taking place on Saturday and Sunday, October 26 and 27 at Nelson Wolff Stadium (Parking Lot) located just west of downtown San Antonio. Single-day, two-day GA, and two-day VIP tickets are on sale now at MalaLuna.com.

This year's festival will again offer festival-goers a weekend celebration of music and culture featuring a curated lineup of some of today's most sought after hip-hop, R&B, and dance music artists. Day 1 on Saturday will be headlined by the multi-talented rapper/singer/producer Russ, who continues to perform in support of his most recent album, Zoo, released last fall; and R&B singer/songwriter Miguel, who will perform in support of his latest projects, including his first-ever Spanish-language EP, Te Lo Dije, which was released earlier this April, and War & Leisure, which was nominated for "Best Urban Contemporary Album" at the 2019 Grammy Awards and features the certified platinum hit "Sky Walker."

Set to headline Day 2 on Sunday, October 27th are Grammy Award-winning, LA-based DJ and record producer Diplo, who in 2019 has released his own four-track EP, Higher Ground, as well as a special collaborative project with Labrinth and Sia, LSD, in addition to receiving the 2019 Grammy Award for "Best Electronic Dance Recording" for his work with Mark Ronson, all while he continues to prepare for the upcoming release of Major Lazer's fifth and reportedly final album, Music is the Weapon. The other headlining artist on Saturday is Chicago's own rapper/singer and one of today's hottest up-and-coming artists Juice Wrld, who continues to transcend the music industry with a string of smash hits, including "Lucid Dreams," "All Girls Are the Same," and "Armed and Dangerous", across the past year that have cumulatively surpassed over 20 million RIAA certified units across albums, singles, and features.

Artists also set to take the Mala Luna stage are West Coast emcee YG, performing in support of his fourth studio album, 4REAL 4REAL, a surprise album released in May; rapper and cultural trendsetter Playboi Carti, as he continues to perform in support of his critically acclaimed debut album, Die Lit, released in 2018 as he prepares for the upcoming 2019 release of his highly-anticipated project, Whole Lotta Red; and Charlotte-based rapper DaBaby, best known for a string of recent hits, including smash single "Suge," alongside multi-platinum selling rapper Trippie Redd, whose latest mixtape, A Love Letter to You 3, debuted in the top 3 on Billboard's 200 chart when released this past November; rapper/singer Smino who hails from St. Louis and just wrapped up his acclaimed multi-city "Hoopti Tour" this spring; and Lil Keed, who is currently signed to Young Thug's YSL Records and just released his latest mixtape, Long Live Mexico, in June. Other notable national rap artists on the 2019 lineup include Calboy from Chicago; 10k.Caash from Dallas, who is best known as the creator of the viral dance sensation The Woah; Guapdad 4000 from Oakland, and OMB Peezy from Richmond, California.

With a greater emphasis on showcasing the rising female talent in today's music industry, the 2019 lineup will feature a number of talented female powerhouses from hip-hop and R&B, including Atlanta-based singer, songwriter, and producer Summer Walker, who is best known for her Drake-supported single "Girls Need Love" from her full-length debut album, Last Day of Summer, released last October; Canadian-born, and platinum-certified singer Jessie Reyez, who won the 2018 Juno Award for "Breakthrough Artist of the Year," will perform in support of her latest EP, Being Human in Public, released last October, as she prepares for the release of her long-awaited debut album later in 2019; and Ari Lennox of J.Cole's Dreamville Records, who will perform in support of her newly released debut album, Shea Butter Baby, after a successful first headlining tour earlier this summer.

Houston's own Megan Thee Stallion will also perform, coming fresh off of sharing a bill on the Legendary Nights Tour that features current and former Mala Luna performers YG and Future, respectively, while supporting her debut album, Fever, released this May; in addition to two Dominican-born acts, including DaniLeigh, who has grown to fame after first collaborating with Prince, and rapper/singer Melii, whose debut project, phAses, was released earlier this year to widespread critical acclaim. Other notable female artists scheduled to perform at Mala Luna 2019 include Argentina-based singer Lali as well as LA-based singer/songwriters UMI and Alaina Castillo.

In a continued effort to support and shine a light on Texas' growing music scene, several local artists will be performing, including FRITOGANG, Hoodlum, Jay Wile, and Doeman. The full music lineup for Mala Luna Music Festival 2019 is included below:

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 26

RUSS • MIGUEL

YG • DABABY • SUMMER WALKER

SMINO • MEGAN THEE STALLION • DANILEIGH • MELII

LALI • UMI • GUAPDAD 4000 • FRITOGANG • JAY WILE

SUNDAY, OCTOBER 27

DIPLO • JUICE WRLD

PLAYBOI CARTI • TRIPPIE REDD • JESSIE REYEZ

ARI LENNOX • LIL KEED • CALBOY • 10K.CAASH

OMB PEEZY • ALAINA CASTILLO • HOODLUM • DOEMAN

Tickets are available for purchase now at MalaLuna.com. Single-day GA tickets are available for $79, Weekend GA tickets are available for $109, while two-day VIP begin at $159. Interested patrons are encouraged to purchase now as prices will continue to rise as the festival event date approaches.

Mala Luna ticket buyers looking for the ultimate festival experience should opt for one of the curated VIP ticket packages. VIP Packages this year include Black Moon ($159), Harvest Moon ($179), and Fly Me to the Moon ($399), with perks including preferred viewing areas, expedited entry, dedicated bars and restroom facilities, festival merch, and more. More details on each ticket package can be found at MalaLuna.com.

The festival would like to thank all of the 2019 partners who are helping to make this year's event possible, including returning sponsors Univision's 98.5 The Beat (KBBT-FM) and Tito's Handmade Vodka.

Additionally, Mala Luna looks forward to continuing its philanthropic partnership with Miracle League of San Antonio and will donate a portion of the 2019 festival proceeds to the San Antonio-based nonprofit organization. The Miracle League of San Antonio is a 501(c)3 charitable organization that provides children with mental and/or physical challenges an opportunity to play baseball as a team member in an organized league. Its four-acre complex includes a special-surfaced baseball field as well as three acres of custom-designed synthetic turf and asphalt, which allows individuals with wheelchairs and other walking assistance devices to participate in a variety of different sports in a safe, accessible environment. For more information, please visit miracleleagueofsanantonio.com.

In its third year in 2018, Mala Luna once again proved that the event is the premier Texas festival destination on Halloween weekend through showcasing national headlining talent alongside some of today's most exciting up-and-comers in both hip-hop and EDM with over 30,000 total attendees participating in last year's weekend event. The event also features multiple live art installations, local food vendors and merchants, and highly curated themes and designs, costumes and more - all of which help pay tribute to the local culture and the San Antonio community's annual Diá de los Muertos celebrations.

Since inception, the festival has continued to play host to a variety of renowned talent with last year's lineup including Cardi B, Nicky Jam, Tyler, The Creator, Lil Pump, Dillon Francis, Becky G, and more; with additional previous performers having included Future, Travis Scott, Lil Wayne, Wiz Khalifa, Migos, G-Eazy, Tory Lanez, Lil Uzi Vert, Rae Sremmurd, Lil Yachty, Kaskade, Afrojack, Steve Aoki, Carnage, Borgore, and others. Since inception in 2016, Mala Luna has cumulatively hosted over 100,000 attendees and showcased numerous up-and-coming local music acts.





