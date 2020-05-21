Make Believe Friends To Release New Single 'Act of Love'

Make Believe Friends will be releasing their new single "Act of Love" on May 22, 2020.

Mindy Milburn (lead singer) & Laura Espinoza (guitarist/songwriter) are the core members of Make Believe Friends (and also Lunden Reign), an all original alt rock band based out of West Hills, California. Laura & Mindy have already released 4 singles with "Follow Me to the Sun" picked as the #1 song of 2019 by Warren Kurtz of Goldmine Music Magazine.

About "Act of Love":

From Mindy:

The lyrics are referring to any challenge one may face in life, and the resilience of the human spirit to overcome it, even when we may not believe it is possible. "It's the strength to rise above, all it takes is an act of love." It's about trusting your instinct and staying focused on your path, knowing everything will work out in the end, exactly as it's supposed to be. It's also about how remaining undeterred, open to change and growth, and compassionate towards others during such an uncertain time helps us to get through it, and getting through it together makes us all stronger. "It's a whispered prayer, a selfless dare, it's everywhere."

From Laura:

We wanted to write an uplifting song and something that speaks about the human spirit in a time of crisis. How people rise to the occasion to help others, even at their own peril. This is an Act of Love.

About the production:

Act of Love by Make Believe Friends (featuring the members of Lunden Reign) was written by Laura Espinoza (music) & Mindy Milburn (lyrics).

Producer: Geoff Pearlman (Echo in the Canyon Band/Film)

Musicians: Lead Vocals: Mindy Milburn; Harmony: Miranda Miller (formerly with Hey Violet!); Guitars: Laura Espinoza & Geoff Pearlman; Piano: Michael Bluestein (Foreigner); Drums: Noel Jasso. Mastered by: Grammy winning Evren Goknar

"Act of Love"

If I didn't know better

I'd think this was a dream

So hard to believe

Everything we once knew has changed

and it may never be the same

One thing I know that's real

An iron will, a heart of steel

It's the strength to rise above

All it takes is an act of love

An act of love

It's a whispered prayer

A selfless dare

It's everywhere

Seems to be happening so fast

Pulls like a current,

It's not meant to last

Just a test of our hearts and minds

To see what we're really made of inside

Right before our eyes

The seasons change

The clock unwinds

It's the strength to rise above

All it takes is an act of love

The darkest caves hide beauty & truth

Ride the waves that carry you

Know each day the sun breaks through

To illuminate a new point of view

When pushed over the line

Make the most of

The space that confines

We really don't need too much

What will you do with all this time?

'Cause right, before our eyes

The seasons change

The clock unwinds

It's the strength to rise above

All it takes is an act of love

It's the strength to rise above

All it takes is an act of love

An act of love

It's a whispered prayer

A selfless dare

It's everywhere

It's everywhere

Related Articles View More Music Stories