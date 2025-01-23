Magnolia Park to Release Concept Album 'VAMP', Shares Nu-Metal Rager 'CULT'

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



One of the most exciting and forward-thinking groups in alternative music today, Orlando, FL quintet Magnolia Park have unveiled plans for their third record ‘VAMP’ - a neo-gothic concept album rich in world-building and gripping storytelling - out April 11 via Epitaph Records.

Culling influence from the long-running Vampire Hunter D, iconic works like Star Wars, Dracula and Joseph Cambell’s legendary monomyth, the storyline details an ominous journey through Nocturne Nexus where rulers and rebels battle with the future hanging in the balance.

Here to set the tone for this expansive soundscape and storyline is “CULT”, an empowering, nü-metal rager that positions the protagonist of the narrative (a half-human, half-cyborg warrior named Aurora X1) readying her followers for an epic battle. Check it out below.

Barreling in with guttural basslines, djent riffs and hip-hop inspired record scratches, the band reveals, ““CULT” is a song about gaining back your power from an oppressor, made to inspire people to stick up for what is right and not let themselves be taken advantage of. This reflects in our story where Aurora and the Vampires have to stand up to a towering oppressive group called the ‘Shadow Cult’.”

Across ‘VAMP’s’ 11 tracks – internally produced by the band’s own producers alongside Andrew Wade (A Day To Remember, Wage War), Hiram Hernandez (blessthefall, Real Friends) and Andy Karpovck (408, Taylor Acorn) and mixed by Zakk Cervini (Bad Omens, Bring Me The Horizon) – Magnolia Park soundtrack a dramatic tale of crimson blood and chrome-plated courage through their own mix of man and machine. Stacking whirring electronics and industrial undertones alongside sledgehammer breakdowns, walls of detuned guitars and seam-splitting vocals, they’ve modded out their uplifting pop-punk anthems for something heavier and more complex.

The project’s roots took place in Australia: after performing triumphant sets to thousands at the 2023 Good Things Festival, the band was more encouraged than ever to chase a bold, new, musical direction. They decided to tap into the heavier influences they’d begun dabbling in on Halloween Mixtape II (2023), adding a ferocious bite to their trademark sound. Born from this was “SHALLOW” released last Summer, one of the first songs penned for the follow-up. Praised for its “thunderous instrumentation” (idobi), it led the band in a direction to think bigger about what the next set of songs could become. Before long, they were entrenched in building out the album’s details, crafting characters, settings, and narratives that add new layers of complexity and creativity to their already captivating sound.

Deemed a must-see live act, Magnolia Park have toured with the likes of Simple Plan, Sum 41 and A Day To Remember, headlined the inaugural 2024 Summer School tour and played major festivals like Reading and Leeds, When We Were Young, Sonic Temple and Welcome To Rockville. On April 16th they kick off a headlining tour of North America making their way through cities like Atlanta, Boston, NYC, Los Angeles and Toronto before ending in Dallas on May 20th

Magnolia Park On Tour

w/ support from Hot Milk, Savage Hands and South Arcade

Apr. 16 – Charlotte, NC – The Underground

Apr. 17 – Atlanta, GA – Terminal West

Apr. 18 – Orlando, FL – The Beacham

Apr. 19 – Fort Lauderdale, FL – Culture Room

Apr. 22 – Baltimore, MD – Baltimore Soundstage

Apr. 23 – Philadelphia, PA – Union Transfer

Apr. 25 – Hartford, CT – Webster Underground

Apr. 26 – Boston, MA – Paradise Rock Club

Apr. 27 – New York, NYC – Gramercy Theatre

Apr. 29 – Richmond, VA – Canal Club

May 1 – Detroit, MI – Saint Andrew’s Hall

May 2 – Pittsburgh, PA – Mr. Smalls Theatre

May 3 – Cleveland, OH – The Roxy

May 4 – Toronto, ON – Lee’s Palace

May 6 – Chicago, IL – Concord Music Hall

May 7 – Minneapolis, MN – Fine Line

May 9 – Lawrence, KY – The Bottleneck

May 10 – Denver, CO – Summit

May 11 – Salt Lake City, UT – Soundwell

May 13- Seattle, WA – El Corazon

May 14 – Portland, OR – Star Theater

May 16 – Roseville, CA – Goldfield Trading Post

May 17 – Los Angeles, CA – Echoplex

May 18 – Phoenix, AZ – Walter Studios

May 20 – Dallas, TX - Trees

Relentlessly pushing the boundaries of genre and storytelling since forming in 2018, the prolific fivepiece - vocalist Joshua Roberts, guitarists Tristan Torres and Freddie Criales, drummer Joe Horsham and bassist Vincent Ernst - has dropped a mixtape, 4 EP’s, a slew of singles and 2 full length albums totaling an impressive 185 Million catalog streams to date. With 1.2 Million monthly listeners, their ability to blur the lines has found support from outlets like GRAMMY.com, BrooklynVegan, MTV News, Guitar.com and more, gaining them an international social following of over 1 Million rabid fans.

Photo credit: Oswaldo Cepeda

