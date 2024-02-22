Maggie Rogers Announces Part 1 of the 'Don't Forget Me' Tour, Launching May 23

GRAMMY Award-nominated songwriter/producer/performer Maggie Rogers will kick off Part 1 of The Don't Forget Me Tour on May 23 at Gallagher Square at Petco Park in San Diego, CA.

Produced by Live Nation, the North American headline run will include stops at The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion in The Woodlands, TX, The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory in Irving, TX and more in addition to Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Colorado, and Merriweather Post Pavilion in Columbia, MD.

The Japanese House, the critically acclaimed project of Amber Bain, will support from May 24 – June 22. See below for full itinerary. Rogers will also perform at the Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival.

Tickets for the tour will be available starting with an artist presale beginning on Tuesday, February 27. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general onsale beginning on Friday, March 1, at 10 AM local time. Additional information, pre-sale details and tickets will be available at https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2293763®id=172&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.maggierogers.com%2F%23tour?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1.

The tour is named for Rogers' new album, Don't Forget Me, which will be released on April 12 via Capitol Records. Pre-order Don't Forget Me HERE. Rogers recently shared the title track – an intimate reflection on the legacy we create through our relationships. Listen to “Don't Forget Me” HERE. The accompanying video was filmed in Super 8 in Maine and unfolds with an organic energy akin to the album as it tracks the simple, reassuring rhythms of daily life. View HERE.

Rogers debuted “Don't Forget Me,” along with upcoming album tracks “The Kill,” and “So Sick Of Dreaming” during her sold-out Summer of '23 North American headline tour, which included stops at legendary venues like Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Colorado, Forest Hills Stadium in NYC and the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles. Consequence hailed her as “an enchanting and charismatic performer, a firecracker” and noted, “Her songs have a special kind of ferocity and grandeur that is best felt amidst a crowd.”

Maggie Rogers – “The Don't Forget Me Tour” – Part 1 (Including Festival Appearances)

5/4 - Charlotte NC - Lovin' Life Festival^

5/23 - San Diego, CA - Gallagher Square at Petco Park

5/24 - Phoenix, AZ Arizona Financial Theatre

5/27 - Morrison, CO - Red Rocks Amphitheatre *

5/31 - Irving, TX - - The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

6/1 - The Woodlands, TX - The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman

6/3 - Rogers, AR - - Walmart AMP

6/5 - Indianapolis, IN - - Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park

6/7 - Cincinnati, OH - - - The ICON Festival Stage at Smale Park

6/8 - Milwaukee, WI - - BMO Pavilion

6/9 - Sterling Heights, MI - Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre

6/11 - Alpharetta, GA - - Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

6/14 - Manchester, TN - - Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival^

6/16 - Columbia, MD - Merriweather Post Pavilion *

6/19 - Raleigh, NC - - Coastal Credit Union Music Park

6/20 - Charleston, SC - - - Credit One Stadium

6/22 - Miami, FL - - FPL Solar Amphitheater at Bayfront Park

Support for 5/23 show to be announced.

Support for 5/24 – 6/22 shows – The Japanese House

*Not a Live Nation Date

^Festival Performance

About Maggie Rogers

Originally from Maryland, GRAMMY Award-nominated producer/songwriter/performer Maggie Rogers released her breakthrough EP Now That The Light Is Fading in 2017. Widely hailed as an artist to watch, Rogers released her critically acclaimed Capitol Records debut album Heard It In A Past Life in January 2019 and immediately found tremendous success: entering Billboard's Top Album Sales chart at No. 1 and debuting at No. 2 on the Billboard 200.

The album earned praise from the likes of NPR, The New York Times, Rolling Stone, Pitchfork, TIME Magazine, Vogue, and many more. Heard It In A Past Life also landed Rogers a nomination for Best New Artist at the 62nd GRAMMY Awards and led to performances on major TV shows including “Saturday Night Live,” “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,” “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert,” “Austin City Limits,” “Today” and more.

The album, which contains the Platinum hits “Light On” and “Alaska,” has amassed over one billion combined global streams and is certified Gold in the U.S. In 2022, Rogers released her follow up album, Surrender, to widespread acclaim and embarked on two sold-out headline tours across Europe and North America including her Summer of '23 Tour which included stops at legendary venues like Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Colorado, Forest Hills Stadium in NYC and the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles. Rogers will release Don't Forget Me, her third studio album, on April 12.

Photo Credit- Maggie Rogers