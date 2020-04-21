Maggie Miles Shares New Track 'Deserve This'

Maggie Miles is a young artist with a high energy about her, and she wears her emotions on her sleeve. It's honest and vulnerable, just like music should be. These emotions are visceral, and she shares them with fans through her music in hopes of bringing people together and making others feel heard. Today she shares "Deserve This," a song about battling depression and coming to grips with one's feelings. She wants listeners to know that whatever they're feeling, good or bad, those feelings are valid, and there is always a light at the end of the tunnel.

Miles explains in her own words: "There's moments where depression can manipulate our thinking into a spiral. We come to the conclusion that we "deserve" to feel the way we do, that this is something you've purposefully caused. Sometimes, I for whatever reason, allow negativity to marinate, sinking deeper and deeper into it simply to feel something. This song helped me figure this out. I wrote it standing on the other side of a paradigm like the one just expressed and noticed it helped me feel less alone, and I hope that you as the listener can feel that too. Because that is something everyone deserves...to be seen."

"Deserve This," much like her recent single "Swim," comes at an important time. With everyone in quarantine, habits are broken and a lot of people are experiencing emotional irregularity. These new songs dive into those emotions and find hope at the root of it all.

Maggie's other recent song, and her first co-write in Nashville, "WHATDOISAY?," a hard hitting pop-infused track, has been the favorite on a slew of playlists, everything from New Music Friday to, Indie Pop, Fresh Finds and more. She's been featured on Variance, Billboard and American Songwriter. Evident of seemingly inherent talent, Maggie's sound is all her own, standing apart from the rest in a time when bedroom pop is flooding the playlists and airwaves. With over 40K monthly listeners on Spotify, it's clear that audiences are quickly taking note of her artistry. Even more, Yamaha is currently sponsoring Maggie as part of their emerging artist program, and they plan to launch some highly curated video content very soon.

TOUR DATES:

July 11 - Madison, WI - University of Wisconsin

July 12 - Minneapolis, MN - 7th St Entry

July 31 - Houston, TX - The Rustic

August 1 - Dallas, TX - The Rustic

