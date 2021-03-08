Maggie Lindemann Releases Cover of No Doubt's 'Just A Girl'

In celebration of all the women who have inspired Maggie, today on International Women's Day, Maggie Lindemann has released a cover of No Doubt's "Just A Girl." The cover comes after the recent release of her "Love Songs" music video from her January 2021 debut EP PARANOIA.

Today, Maggie has also announced that she will be performing a virtual concert live at The Roxy in Los Angeles on April 9, 2021 at 9 PM EST. Streams of the show will also be available in Asia and Australia on April 10th, 2021 at 8pm Australia Eastern time, as well as in Europe on April 10th, 2021 at 8pm British time.

Tickets ($15) will go on sale this Friday, March 12 at the link HERE. New merch (including CDs and Vinyls) and other various fun sundries will also be available on Friday as well at the same link. Maggie will be playing with a full band the entirety of PARANOIA.

"I'm so happy to be able to finally do a live show for my EP!! With everything going on right now, it's been really frustrating to not be able to perform or tour the EP. I've really been missing the live aspect of what I do, so I'm so excited to be able to do this. We've been working for months on it and it's so cool to see it come to life. I chose to do the 'Just A Girl' cover because I felt it was a really appropriate song lyrically for Women's History Month and I grew up on Gwen Stefani. My mom loved No Doubt and would always play them, so it just felt right to cover it," said Maggie.

Listen here: