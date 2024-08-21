Magdalena Bay Releases 'That's My Floor' Ahead of New Album

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Acclaimed duo Magdalena Bay has debuted a new track, “That’s My Floor,” alongside a video directed by Amanda Kramer. The new song—written, composed and produced by the band—is the last offering from their sophomore album Imaginal Disk ahead of its release this Friday.

Of the song, Magdalena Bay declares: “This song is about how we imagine a party must be like. We’ve never been to one.”

“That’s My Floor” follows previous offerings “Tunnel Vision,” “Image,” which Rolling Stone praised as a “ a spaced-out dancefloor delight,” and “Death & Romance,” which Vulture praised as “kaleidoscopic,” while PAPER commended the duo for another “glassy, sprawling prog-pop odyssey that builds from a tightly wound jam into something seemingly designed to hit the back walls of stadiums.”

The video for “That’s My Floor” brings audiences to the celebratory portion of the Imaginal Disk universe, where several of its main characters are throwing a wild party. Introduced previously in the “Image” and “Death & Romance” videos, this universe follows the story of True—played by the band’s Mica Tenenbaum—as she learns what it means to be human after receiving a consciousness upgrade in the form of an “imaginal disk” inserted into her forehead.

Additionally, the band will hit the road for The Imaginal Mystery Tour next month, an extensive run of North American headline shows with stops in New York, Los Angeles, Chicago and more—see full tour routing below and get tickets HERE.

Aside from last year’s EP, mini mix vol. 3, Imaginal Disk marks Magdalena’s Bay first full-length project since the release of their critically acclaimed debut album, Mercurial World, in 2021. Vulture praised the album as “one of 2021’s best pop statements,” while Pitchfork celebrated the duo’s “magic power” of sounding “like whatever you grew up with, whenever that was,” and PopMatters commended the album for “providing a blueprint for a new generation of electronic pop.”

Magdalena Bay is the Los Angeles by way of Miami duo consisting of Mica Tenenbaum (vocals, producer, songwriter) and Matthew Lewin (producer, songwriter). The two first met at an after-school music program in Miami where they grew up, bonding over shared musical influences and eventually starting a prog rock band Tabula Rasa. That band broke up, but when Tenenbaum and Lewin crossed paths again in college, they reconnected with the goal of making something closer to pop music that blends retro and futuristic elements under the moniker Magdalena Bay. They released a series of EPs leading up to their critically acclaimed debut album Mercurial World in 2021 and went on to sell out their first headlining tour, play numerous festivals around the world— including Coachella in 2023, tour with Charli XCX, Caroline Polachek, Flume and collaborate with Lil Yachty, JIHYO, Blu DeTiger and more.

MAGALENA BAY—IMAGINAL DISK

1. She Looked Like Me!

2. Killing Time

3. True Blue Interlude

4. Image

5. Death & Romance

6. Fear, Sex

7. Vampire in the Corner

8. Watching T.V.

9. Tunnel Vision

10. Love Is Everywhere

11. Feeling DiskInserted?

12. That’s My Floor

13. Cry for Me

14. Angel on a Satellite

15. The Ballad of Matt & Mica

MAGDALENA BAY LIVE

September 3—San Francisco, CA—The Fillmore

September 5—Portland, OR—Wonder Ballroom

September 6—Vancouver, BC—Commodore Ballroom

September 7—Seattle, WA—Neptune Theatre

September 10—Denver, CO—Gothic

September 12—Omaha, NE—The Waiting Room

September 13—Minneapolis, MN—First Avenue

September 14—Chicago, IL—Thalia Hall

September 15—Chicago, IL—Thalia Hall

September 17—Philadelphia, PA—Brooklyn Bowl Philly

September 18—Boston, MA—Royale

September 20—New York, NY—Brooklyn Steel

September 21—Washington, D.C.—9:30 Club

September 22—Carrboro, NC—Cat’s Cradle

September 24—Atlanta, GA—Variety Playhouse

September 25—Nashville, TN—Brooklyn Bowl

September 27—Fort Worth, TX—Tulips

September 28—Austin, TX—Scoot Inn

October 1—Phoenix, AZ—Crescent Ballroom

October 2—Los Angeles, CA—The Fonda Theatre

October 3—Los Angeles, CA—The Fonda Theatre

