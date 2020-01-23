Mae Muller Shares Dazzling 'Therapist' Video

Today sees emerging North London singer-songwriter Mae Muller release her new track " Therapist ." Written by Mae, David Pramik [ Bebe Rexha, Machine Gun Kelly ] and Caroline Ailin [ Dua Lipa, Ella Mai ], " Therapist " addresses the role of a woman in a 'one-way' relationship who puts in all the work, gets nothing back and finally makes the decision that enough is enough. Mae delivers her honest account of this difficult situation with her clear- cut velvety soul- tinged vocals, draped over a soft jazz and RnB infused melody.

The video, directed by Chloe Victoria Hughes shows Mae in familiar scenarios physically having to hold up and support her man, who constantly weighs her down. Mae explains her inspiration behind the track.

"I wrote 'Therapist' with Caroline Ailin and David Pramik a couple of months ago now. I feel like a lot of the time, a 'good' girlfriend is measured in how many chances they give, and how much they can endure mentally before their partner decides to treat them right. That is not it! We are not here to teach men how to behave, we are not their mothers, or their therapists, and we shouldn't have to take on that pressure! Especially when we received nothing in return. In this particular song, it was about a situation where I really wanted to make it work but realised that this person did not need a relationship, and that I couldn't give him what he needed no matter how hard I tried."

Watch the music video here:





