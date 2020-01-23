Mae Muller Drops New Single 'Therapist'

Today sees emerging North London singer-songwriter Mae Muller release her new track "Therapist." Written by Mae, David Pramik [Bebe Rexha, Machine Gun Kelly] and Caroline Ailin [Dua Lipa, Ella Mai], "Therapist" addresses the role of a woman in a 'one-way' relationship who puts in all the work, gets nothing back and finally makes the decision that enough is enough. Mae delivers her honest account of this difficult situation with her clear- cut velvety soul- tinged vocals, draped over a soft jazz and RnB infused melody.

Listen below!

The video, directed by Chloe Victoria Hughes shows Mae in familiar scenarios physically having to hold up and support her man, who constantly weighs her down. Mae explains her inspiration behind the track.

"I wrote 'Therapist' with Caroline Ailin and David Pramik a couple of months ago now. I feel like a lot of the time, a 'good' girlfriend is measured in how many chances they give, and how much they can endure mentally before their partner decides to treat them right. That is not it! We are not here to teach men how to behave, we are not their mothers, or their therapists, and we shouldn't have to take on that pressure! Especially when we received nothing in return. In this particular song, it was about a situation where I really wanted to make it work but realised that this person did not need a relationship, and that I couldn't give him what he needed no matter how hard I tried."

Following on from the success of her previous singles, "Jenny" and "Anticlimax" Mae's sound is influenced by the likes of H.E.R and Julia Michaels and Mae explains, "That's the thing with my songs - it doesn't have to be metaphorical. I want to say things that people think in their heads. I think that's a weird thing to grasp for some people. But it's all emotion based. If you feel the same way I do sometimes, it's all going to relate... I know what the message is that I want to get across".

Fresh off her 32 date support tour with Little Mix, Mae will be embarking on a string of headline shows for her UK/EU tour in February including her only London date at Heaven. Tickets are available to purchase HERE.

Mae Muller UK + EU Tour Dates:

Sat 8th Feb - Dublin Academy Green Room, Dublin

Sun 9th Feb - Stereo, Glasgow

Tue 11th Feb - The Deaf Institute, Manchester- SOLD OUT

Wed 12th Feb - O2 Institute 3, Birmingham- SOLD OUT

Thur 13th Feb - Heaven, London

Mon 17th Feb - Privatclub, Berlin

Tue 18th Feb - Melkweg Upstairs

Wed 19th Feb - 1999, Paris





