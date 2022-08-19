Madonna Releases 'Finally Enough Love' Compilation Album

FINALLY ENOUGH LOVE: 50 NUMBER ONES, Madonna's 50-track career spanning compilation album, is now available in digital and physical format. Purchase the album on vinyl and CD here.

The collection, curated by Madonna, is in celebration of her historic milestone as the first and only recording artist to have 50 #1 hits on any single Billboard chart when she topped the Dance Club Songs chart for the 50th time.

50 NUMBER ONES spans her entire dance club chart reign with dozens of remixes by the world's top producers. In addition to fan favorites, the collection also includes a selection of rare remix recordings, with more than 20 being officially released for the first time or making their commercial/digital debut.

The collection is available digitally on August 19, along with a 3-CD version. A limited-edition, 6-LP version on red and black vinyl will also be available and has already sold out in pre-orders. The 16-track edition, FINALLY ENOUGH LOVE, is out now on all streaming platforms.

Expect more surprises to be revealed later this year around the celebration of Madonna's 40 years in music.

Listen to the new album here: