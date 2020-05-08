Macky Gee Releases New Song 'Demand'

D&B veteran and scene stalwart Macky Gee continues his impressive run of form with brand new single 'Demand' out now on Down 2 Earth Recordings.



Listen below!



Keeping things dancefloor driven as always, 'Demand' see's that signature Macky flair styled out slightly differently this time around. An upbeat and summery track to temper his traditional tear out catalogue, the record further cements Macky Gee's diversity and credibility as a producer.



An artist at the forefront of the D&B scene, Macky Gee has amassed an average of 2 million Spotify streams a month. His 2017 track 'Tour' was also the most streamed track on well-known drum and bass YouTube channel UKF, with over 9.6 million hits to date, and is one of the most iconic tracks the genre has seen in many years.



Another stupendous single from Macky Gee, 'Demand' is just what we needed to get the summer started.





