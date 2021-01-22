MOD SUN and Avril Lavigne Drop Music Video for 'Flames'

Multi-faceted artist MOD SUN and global superstar Avril Lavigne have officially dropped their highly anticipated music video for their hit single "Flames." The latest single from MOD's forthcoming album is a powerful, punk rock-infused anthem that features emotional, haunting vocals from the pair and the music video transports the viewer into a visually stunning world of emotion and performance.

The track, which landed at the #8 spot on Billboard's US Rock Digital Song chart, secured adds to coveted playlists including Spotify's New Music Friday, Rock This and The New Alt as well as Apple Music's New Music Daily, New In Alternative and more. Outlets including Cosmopolitan, Entertainment Weekly, NYLON, Marie Claire, Entertainment Tonight Canada and more have heralded "Flames" as one of the best new tracks of the year.

"Mod and I had an immediate connection from the first day in the studio," says Avril Lavigne. "He's an incredible artist and producer. This is the first of many. Proud of what we made with Flames."

"Avril Lavigne has one of my favorite voices in music," says MOD SUN. "It's so strong and confident, yet filled with emotion and one-of-a-kind inflections that only her voice can do. This song holds a lot more weight than meets the eye. There's a very deep message within it."

"Flames" is the third single from MOD SUN's upcoming album, due out February 12, 2021 via Big Noise, with production from John Feldmann (5 Seconds of Summer, The Used, Panic At the Disco).

The team behind this video has been a part of several of MOD's recent projects including music videos for "Bones" and "Karma", as well as the viral hit movie, Downfalls High. MOD co-wrote and directed the film with frequent collaborator Machine Gun Kelly, which features Travis Barker, Chase Hudson, Sydney Sweeney and an all-star ensemble cast. Released January 15 to global acclaim, Downfalls High received more than 16 million views opening weekend.

"I met MOD SUN on day 1 of post-production for 'Downfalls High' and right away I felt like I've known him for years," said "Flames" co-director Charlie Zwick. "Mod is an inspiration to those around him and I'm grateful to be a part of his journey."

More details on MOD'S upcoming album are coming soon.

Watch the video here: