M.O. Littles Releases 'Hands Down'

M.O Littles, award-winning Hip-Hop artist releases his new single "Hands Down" fest. Merkules &. Tek Luciano, March 20.

Littles is known for is authenticity, edge and respect for the Hip Hop genre'. The passionate artist brings his all to award winning music videos, US & European concerts and collaborations with artists, including Dru and Rich Kidd. Having sold thousands of albums, the multi- talented artist continues to up his game, writing the theme song for reality TV show, Fashion Hero and the team anthem for the Canadian National Basketball team, Sudbury 5.

Littles' is acutely aware of the responsibility that comes with his journey and that a seat at the Hip Hop table is never given but earned. Critics and fans agree, M.O. Littles deserves a seat. Bill Brownstein of the Montreal Gazetten writes, "His music is gritty and infectious, M.O is definitely hungry for success."

Be the first to see how hungry... "Hands Down" drops, March 20.





Related Articles View More Music Stories