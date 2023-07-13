MIKI RATSULA Shares 'if i blame myself' Ahead of International Non-Binary Persons Day

Miki Ratsula uses their voice and platform to make music more inclusive and recently announced details for their sophomore album i’ll be fine if i want to, out October 6th via Nettwerk.

The acclaimed trans, non-binary artist recently performed at both Los Angeles Pride and Nashville Pride, where they were met with a sea of fans singing along to their moving and powerful lyrics. Today, they return with “if i blame myself,” an emotional track that they note is “about cutting ties with an abuser and freeing yourself of the blame they twisted u into believing.” The track is available everywhere tomorrow, Friday, July 14th on International Non-Binary People's Day.

With i’ll be fine if i want to, Miki Ratsula has not only grown as a producer, musician and songwriter, but also as a person. Miki doesn’t ask but demands that the world take them as they are, whether they’re expressing joy, pain, or something in between. Vulnerable both in the lows and the highs, ultimately Miki’s impressive second album is about taking back a sense of self-worth, whatever that may look like day to day.

Throughout the self-produced i’ll be fine if i want to, the artist transcends the singer-songwriter genre and effortlessly blends indie rock and bedroom pop with an electro undercurrent for a bigger, more evolved sound. They paint a gorgeous gradient that touches on everything from love and sorrow to envy and apathy, and all the way to outright anger with the unifying message being one of self-agency.

In addition to “if i blame myself,” Ratsula’s new album features recent singles “blue balloons (ft. Semler),” a song about being unapologetically queer and emotionally unwavering after being misgendered at their birthday party; “jealous of my brother” which explores gender envy towards their cisgender brother but, peeling back the layers, reveals deeper pain and truths and even love and gratitude; and “what would the neighbors think?,” a song that continues with the theme of family and pain.

Based in Southern California, Miki Ratsula has been releasing music independently since they were 16. Even before the release of their first 2022 full-length debut album i owe it to myself, the Finnish-American artist built a sizable audience by openly and honestly welcoming people into their world, from coming out to getting top surgery to struggles with mental health. Miki went on the road, completing their first national tour supporting Lauren Sanderson and Jordy, followed by dates with Ambar Lucid & Sammy Rae & The Friends.

Not only has Miki connected more deeply with their audience over the past year, but they’ve also received praise and playlisting by the likes of Billboard Pride, The Advocate, them., INTO, Under the Radar, Flaunt, PopMatters and more. They followed the album with their made for them EP, featuring gender-neutral covers of songs originally sung by Phoebe Bridgers, Harry Styles, and more.