MIKEY FERRARI Releases 'Truth Is'

Los Angeles-based singer/songwriter, producer, and multi-instrumentalist Mikey Ferrari has released the sincere and uplifting new anthem "Truth Is" - PRESS HERE to listen and HERE to watch a visualizer that includes behind-the-scenes footage of recording the track's group vocals. Pink Slip and inverness, who co-wrote and produced "Truth Is" can be seen in the video.

Detailing Ferrari's experiences attempting to fit into the Los Angeles social scene, the new song starts out confident, as Mikey brags about his wealth and connections in LA, but after the chorus he reveals that the "Truth Is" he's broke, uninspired and just trying to get by.

"When I first moved from Montana to Los Angeles and began writing my new record, if I felt insecure in social situations, I would often inflate details about my life to try to fit in and impress people," he admits. "Things like that seem to be a common thread in today's atmosphere."

Eventually, as Ferrari stopped viewing himself as an outsider and an underdog, his imposter syndrome was no longer necessary, "I stopped feeling the pressure to be someone that I'm not. Believing in myself as a songwriter was the spark that I needed to just unapologetically be myself."

That spark recently helped rocket his reach on TikTok, propelling a live snippet of "Truth Is," recorded at Saturdays at Seven in LA to gather 1.5 million views in the first week. Showcasing Ferrari's new self-confidence as a songwriter and performer "Truth Is" builds on his atmospheric and conceptual debut EP, SPACEBOY, which Ones To Watch called "a touching alt-pop project that manages to do what many conceptual records only grasp at." The EP featured stand out tracks "lunar light," "standoff" and "moving slow," and also garnered praise from MTV, LA Weekly, Alternative Press, and The Honey Pop.