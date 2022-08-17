Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
MCLUSKY Reveals First North American Tour Dates In 18 Years

Tickets are on-sale now.

Aug. 17, 2022  

Welsh-band mclusky are returning to North America for tour dates this fall. The shows mark the band's first tour on this side of the pond in 18 years.

The first leg of the tour kicks off September 16 in Los Angeles, CA and concludes in Vancouver, BC on September 22. The 3-piece band returns on November 30 for a show in Cambridge, MA with that run ending in Washington, DC on December 16. They play Brooklyn's Warsaw on December 1. Tickets are on-sale now and all dates are listed below.

In 2002 Too Pure released mclusky's debut album for the label, Mclusky Do Dallas. Recorded by Steve Albini, that album and the subsequent touring around it, put the band on the map in North America. Pitchfork gave it a 8.4 saying "Welsh trio Mclusky is compact, stocky, spastic, and duck's-ass tight.

They're also giddy and utterly daft. But buzzing through two-minute power-punk tunes like teen boys who've found a landmine and can't wait to huck rocks at it, Mclusky are, more than anything, tremendous, stupid fun." MTV said, "(it) brims with punk swagger and arrogance...Their musical smugness is buoyed by infectious chops and melodic hooks, and when the package is delivered at breakneck speed with a healthy sense of humor, McLusky's mix provides touchstones for fans of punk, rock, hardcore and avant-garde metal alike."

Calling the band "maniacally skronking Welsh s-stirrers," Stereogum recently revisited Mclusky Do Dallas on its 20th anniversary. Two critically acclaimed albums followed - My Pain and Sadness is More Sad and Painful Than Yours (their debut LP that Too Pure reissued in 2003), and The Difference Between Me and You Is That I'm Not on Fire - before mclusky disbanded in 2005.

Going their separate ways, frontman Andy Falkous eventually released music with new band Future of The Left. Fast forward to 2014 when Falkous and original bass player Jack Egglestone, joined by drummer Damien Sayell, played a reunion show under the name mcklusy. Sporadic shows in the UK followed with the first UK tour this past spring.

mclusky tour dates

9/16 - Los Angeles, CA - The Regent Theater

9/17 - Oakland, CA - Starline Social Club

9/20 - Portland, OR - Revolution Hall

9/21 - Seattle, WA - The Crocodile

9/22 - Vancouver, BC - Rickshaw

11/30 - Cambridge, MA - The Sinclair

12/1 - Brooklyn, NY - Warsaw

12/3 - Philadelphia, PA - Underground Arts

12/4 - Pittsburgh, PA - Spirit Hall

12/6 - Toronto, ON - Lee's Palace

12/7 - Detroit, MI - Loving Touch

12/9 - Chicago, IL - Metro

12/10 - St. Paul, MN - Turf Club *SOLD OUT*

12/12 - Nashville, TN - Basement East

12/13 - Atlanta, GA - Masquerade (Hell)

12/14 - Carrboro, NC - Cat's Cradle

12/16 - Washington, DC - Black Cat




