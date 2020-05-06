MATOMA Releases New Single 'Let It Go'

Article Pixel May. 6, 2020  
MATOMA Releases New Single 'Let It Go'

Global superstar producer/DJ MATOMA is back with another upbeat and liberating single - "Let It Go (Feat. Anna Clendening)"- available everywhere today via Big Beat Records.

Listen below!

The uplifting track features incredible vocals from singer/songwriter Anna Clendening over Matoma's bouncy and irresistible production. It's a great addition to any at-home dance party playlist!

The new track will join the catchy lead single, "The Bender," featuring Brando (known for such chart-topping collaborations as Loud Luxury's worldwide blockbuster, "Body") on Matoma's forthcoming EP, RYTME. RYTME- meaning "rhythm" in Norwegian - sees the Norwegian DJ/producer teaming up with an array of top vocal talents, including Brando and Anna Clendening, as well as, Atlantic recording artist Georgia Ku, soulful British singer-songwriter Bryn Christopher, rising pop singer-guitarist-producer Griff Clawson, and fellow Norwegian artist Alida.

The six-track EP will be released this Friday, May 8 alongside an official video for "The Bender." "Let It Go (Feat. Anna Clendening)" was also featured on Matoma's recent RYTME MIXTAPE, a spectacular 36-track party mix streaming now at YouTube HERE following its exclusive premiere last month via EDM.com.



Next on Stage

Related Articles View More Music Stories

From This Author TV News Desk

  • Kevin Gates Releases Brand New Visual For 'Still Hold Up'
  • Tribeca, IMAX and AT&T Announce Nationwide Summer Drive-In Series
  • Lori McKenna Premieres 'When You're My Age' Music Video
  • Kansas Smitty's Shares New Single, 'Judgement'