MATOMA Releases New Single 'Let It Go'

Global superstar producer/DJ MATOMA is back with another upbeat and liberating single - "Let It Go (Feat. Anna Clendening)"- available everywhere today via Big Beat Records.

Listen below!

The uplifting track features incredible vocals from singer/songwriter Anna Clendening over Matoma's bouncy and irresistible production. It's a great addition to any at-home dance party playlist!

The new track will join the catchy lead single, "The Bender," featuring Brando (known for such chart-topping collaborations as Loud Luxury's worldwide blockbuster, "Body") on Matoma's forthcoming EP, RYTME. RYTME- meaning "rhythm" in Norwegian - sees the Norwegian DJ/producer teaming up with an array of top vocal talents, including Brando and Anna Clendening, as well as, Atlantic recording artist Georgia Ku, soulful British singer-songwriter Bryn Christopher, rising pop singer-guitarist-producer Griff Clawson, and fellow Norwegian artist Alida.

The six-track EP will be released this Friday, May 8 alongside an official video for "The Bender." "Let It Go (Feat. Anna Clendening)" was also featured on Matoma's recent RYTME MIXTAPE, a spectacular 36-track party mix streaming now at YouTube HERE following its exclusive premiere last month via EDM.com.





