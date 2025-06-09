MARINA Sets 'Princess of Power' Headline Tour for North America This Fall

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Following the release of her critically acclaimed sixth studio album, PRINCESS OF POWER, MARINA has announced that she will kick off her PRINCESS OF POWER headline tour on Saturday, September 6 in Seattle. The 21-city tour will hit major cities, including Portland, Salt Lake City, Denver, Toronto, Boston, Philadelphia, New York City (playing the iconic Radio City Music Hall), Nashville, Atlanta, Dallas, Phoenix, Los Angeles, and more before concluding on October 17 in Oakland, CA. Special guests, Coco & Clair Clair and Mallrat are confirmed to join MARINA on select dates.

The official Artist Pre-Sale kicks off Wednesday, June 11 at 10am local time, followed by the General On-Sale this Friday, June 13 at 10am local time. For a list of all tour dates and to purchase tickets, please visit here.

This Wednesday, MARINA is set to appear on NBC's The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon where she will perform her latest single, "I <3 YOU." Tune in to NBC on Wednesday at 11:35 PM / 10:35 PM CT.

Last week, MARINA unleashed her highly anticipated sixth studio album, PRINCESS OF POWER via Queenie Records/BMG to widespread critical and fan acclaim. This fearless new era reclaims her power and sensuality, with her latest album standing as her boldest, most unapologetic statement yet. Listen to it below.

In addition to her upcoming headline tour, MARINA has a busy season of festival performances ahead, following two back-to-back performances at the Coachella Main Stage this past spring, WorldPride Festival in Washington, D.C. and Governors Ball in New York last weekend. Fans can next catch her at Bonnaroo in Manchester, TN this Friday, June 13, followed by performances at Lollapalooza, Osheaga, Outside Lands, All Things Go, Austin City Limits and Corona Capital in Mexico City, ensuring fans everywhere can experience the power of MARINA's new era in person.

2025 NORTH AMERICAN TOUR

06/13 - Bonnaroo - Manchester, TN **

08/02 - Lollapalooza - Chicago, IL **

08/03 - Osheaga - Montreal, QC **

08/08 - Outside Lands - San Francisco, CA **

09/06 - Showbox SoDo - Seattle, WA +

09/07 - Orpheum Theatre - Vancouver, BC +

09/10 - Keller Auditorium - Portland, OR +

09/12 - The Union - Salt Lake City, UT +

09/13 - Fillmore Auditorium - Denver, CO +

09/15 - The Fillmore - Minneapolis, MN ➹

09/16 - Royal Oak Music Theatre - Royal Oak, MI ➹

09/18 - HISTORY - Toronto, ON ➹

09/20 - College Street Music Hall - New Haven, CT ➹

09/21 - Roadrunner - Boston, MA ➹

09/24 - Franklin Music Hall - Philadelphia, PA ➹

09/25 - Radio City Music Hall - New York, NY ➹

09/28 - All Things Go - Washington, D.C. **

09/29 - Stage AE - Pittsburgh, PA ➹

10/01 - The Pinnacle - Nashville, TN ➹

10/02 - The Eastern - Atlanta, GA ➹

10/04 - Austin City Limits - Austin, TX **

10/07 - Bayou Music Center - Houston, TX ➹

10/09 - Southside Ballroom - Dallas, TX ➹

10/11 - Austin City Limits - Austin, TX **

10/13 - Arizona Financial Theatre - Phoenix, AZ ➹

10/14 - Fox Theater - Pomona, CA ➹

10/16 - Greek Theatre - Los Angeles, CA ➹

10/17 - Fox Theater - Oakland, CA ➹

11/15 - Corona Capital - Mexico City, MX **

** Festival Appearance

+ Coco & Clair Clair Supporting

➹ Mallrat Supporting

Photo Credit: Bethany Vargas

