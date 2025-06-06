MARINA Drops Sixth Studio Album 'Princess Of Power'

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Internationally acclaimed, award-winning artist and author MARINA has returned with the release of her highly anticipated sixth studio album, PRINCESS OF POWER, out now via Queenie Records/BMG. This fearless new era reclaims her power and sensuality, with PRINCESS OF POWER standing as her boldest, most unapologetic statement yet. Listen below.

Following two back-to-back performances at the Coachella Main Stage this spring, MARINA will celebrate the release of PRINCESS OF POWER, performing live tonight at WorldPride Festival in Washington, D.C. (TICKETS) and tomorrow at Governors Ball in New York (TICKETS). Additional summer festival appearances include Bonnaroo, Lollapalooza, Osheaga, Outside Lands, All Things Go and Austin City Limits ensuring fans everywhere can experience the power of MARINA's new era in person.

If 2021's Ancient Dreams in a Modern Land was MARINA's outward gaze at a fractured world, PRINCESS OF POWER is a fearless inward journey - a manifesto of survival, resilience, and radical self-belief. "I've accessed this new part of myself," she explains. "It's really a rebuilding-my-life-from-scratch type of album. Which is probably why it has an exciting energy."

The anthemic title track sets the tone of the album, "I lived the sweet/and I lived the sour/been living life/locked up in tower/but now I'm blooming like a flower," she sings, while on the devastatingly honest "EVERYBODY KNOWS I'M SAD," MARINA navigates vulnerability and strength in equal measure. Standout single "BUTTERFLY" - already boasting over 20 million global streams - captures this essence perfectly with its defiant refrain: "So I'm saying goodbye, goodbye/Watch me grow from afar as I turned into a butterfly."

Speaking about her hopes for this new album, MARINA reveals, "So often, women don't think they're allowed to feel their sexuality in a way that doesn't involve how it looks for men. They feel that it's been co-opted - I would love to be able to free younger women of that, the feeling that our bodies don't quite belong to us. You can look or dress a certain way, but that doesn't mean that internally, you feel free," she says. "And that's what I'm after."

2025 NORTH AMERICAN TOUR DATES

06/06 - World Pride Music Festival - Washington, DC

06/07 - The Governors Ball - Queens, NY

06/13 - Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival - Manchester, TN

08/02 - Lollapalooza - Chicago, IL

08/03 - Osheaga Music and Arts Festival - Montreal, QC

08/08 - Outside Lands - San Francisco, CA

09/28 - All Things Go - Columbia, MD

10/04 - Austin City Limits Music Festival - Austin, TX

10/11 - Austin City Limits Music Festival - Austin, TX

ABOUT MARINA

MARINA returns transformed on PRINCESS OF POWER- a euphoric, high-energy exploration of healing, empowerment, and self-reclamation. Written during a period of deep personal reflection, the album marks a turning point for the platinum-selling artist. Where 2021's Ancient Dreams in a Modern Land looked outward at a fractured world, PRINCESS OF POWER turns inward, embracing vulnerability as strength, turning pain into power and the radical optimism of love.

Now releasing independently through her own label, Queenie Records, in partnership with BMG, MARINA sheds old expectations and fully steps into her own. The album pulses with disco-lit electro pop and lyrical declarations of freedom, feminine energy, and love. Tracks like "BUTTERFLY," "CUPID'S GIRL," and "CUNTISSIMO" reflect a woman reborn and thriving on her own terms. MARINA burst on to the scene in 2009, and has since released five acclaimed albums including Electra Heart (2012), which debuted at Number 1 on the UK's Official Charts, FROOT(2015), Love + Fear (2019), which debuted Top 5 in the UK and Top 10 on the U.S. Albums chart, and most recently Ancient Dreams in a Modern Land (2021), which featured the Ivor Novello nominated hit "Man's World." With PRINCESS OF POWER, MARINA isn't just making music - she's building a future rooted in authenticity, creativity, and courage. It's MARINA as you've never seen her, yet never more herself.

Photo Credit: Bethany Vargas

