MAN WITH A MISSION to Embark on UK & European Headline Tour

MAN WITH A MISSION have announced their 15th anniversary HOWLING ACROSS THE WORLD UK & European tour dates for October 2025. The Japanese superstars will play three shows in the UK starting with London’s Shepherd’s Bush Empire (Oct 2nd), Manchester O2 Ritz (3rd) and Birmingham XOYO (5th), before heading off across Europe for nine dates.

Presale starts at 10am GMT tomorrow (March 5th) with general sale commencing on Friday 7th March at 10am GMT. Full tour dates are listed below and all tickets will be available to purchase via here.

HOWLING ACROSS THE WORLD UK/EU 2025 TOUR DATES

02.10.25 UK London @ O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire

03.10.25 UK Manchester @ O2 Ritz

05.10.25 UK Birmingham @ XOYO

08.10.25 Germany Berlin @ Metropol

10.10.25 The Netherlands Eindhoven @ Effenaar

11.10.25 France Paris @ Salle Pleyel

14.10.25 Germany Frankfurt @ Batschkapp

15.10.25 France Lyon @ Le Transbordeur

17.10.25 Germany Cologne @ E-Werk

18.10.25 Germany Hamburg @ Markthalle

21.10.25 Czech Republic Prague @ Lucerna Music Bar

23.10.25 Germany Munich @ Backstage Werk

24.10.25 Austria Vienna @ Simm City

In a video message to fans about the tour MAN WITH A MISSION guitarist, vocalist and rapper Jean-Ken Johnny says, “This year marks our 15th anniversary and to celebrate it, we're bringing you MAN WITH A MISSION, THE 15TH MISSION, HOWLING ACROSS THE WORLD TOUR 2025. This fall we'll be hitting the stages across the UK and Europe. Make sure and check out our newest EP, dropping on March 12th. Please listen to it, repeat it, and get ready. We're so excited to meet you all, return, and see you all again.”

The half man, half wolf rock phenomenon will release their new XV EP via Century Media as part of the year of 15th anniversary celebrations. The EP will be available digitally everywhere on March 12th, with an international physical release to follow later in the year.

The XV EP features 12 tracks, including four brand new songs - the heavy ‘Vertigo’, uplifting ‘Circles’, touching rock ballad ‘whispers of the fake’ and lead single ‘REACHING FOR THE SKY’. A taste of their frenzied and feral live shows can also be heard with eight live tracks featuring on their record, captured from their latest ‘Kizuna no Kiseki’ world tour. The live songs on the XV EP were recorded at Pabellón Oeste del Palacio de los Deportes, Mexico City in 2024 with songs pulling from their extensive catalogue of 15 years as a band.

