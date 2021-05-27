MØ Returns With 'Live To Survive'

Danish superstar MØ returns with a new track, "Live To Survive" today-listen to her first new music since 2018 here and watch the Joanna Nordahl-directed video here. "Live To Survive" was produced with rising Brit SG Lewis (Dua Lipa, Robyn, Victoria Monet) and co-written with Caroline Ailin (Dua Lipa, Katy Perry, Ellie Goulding).

"'Live To Survive' is a song about pulling yourself back up after the crash of a toxic relationship to someone or something," says MØ. "It's a reminder that life is a constant dance of ups and downs, and that the downs are OK. We're here for it, ready to survive another heartache and rebuild ourselves again and again."

MØ, born Karen Marie Ørsted, is a Danish vocalist, songwriter and producer. She has released two widely acclaimed albums, 2014's No Mythologies to Follow and 2018's Forever Neverland, praised for their unique perspective and rich songwriting.

She has toured the world over, played every major festival and collaborated with Charli XCX, Jack Antonoff, Cashmere Cat, Noah Cyrus, Major Lazer (on "Lean On," one of the most successful songs of all time) and a number of others.

More music from MØ is imminent. Listen here: