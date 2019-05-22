Luray to Release New Album Produced by S. Carey This July

6131 Records is excited to announce the July 26th release of Dig, the new album from Richmond, VA by way of Wisconsin musician Luray, aka Shannon Carey. Dig was produced by her brother S. Carey and recorded with engineer Brian Joseph, whose own credits include Sufjan Stevens' Carrie & Lowell and Local Natives Sunlit Youth among others. Today, Luray shares the new singles "Professional Photos" and "Dig". Both songs touch upon the album's genesis, born of the intense emotions that come with the end of a marriage. "I think there's a bit of truth in a photo and a bit of a lie," Carey shares of "Professional Photos". "I wrote this song about the image of happiness versus the real thing, and how it's sometimes myself I'm trying to convince."

Evocative music can be some of the best. And Carey, who performs under the moniker Luray, has a particular knack for doing just that. Her songs feel welcoming, yet elusive, like a long-forgotten photograph you find at the bottom of a box, a memory that gets hazier with each passing year.

"My songs tell me what's going on with me, like my unconscious trying to get my attention," explains Carey, who had plenty to unravel in her life leading up to the recording of her sophomore full length, 'Dig.' "My marriage broke up while I was writing this album and the songs started to speak to me about my relationship and what I was hoping for and holding onto. What I wasn't letting myself acknowledge. I moved to Richmond and set to finishing the songs for the record. I wrote more songs about how it felt to lose, and how it felt to be starting over."

Although Carey has called Richmond, Virginia home for a number of years, her music has an inescapable imprint of her Wisconsin upbringing. And it's back in Eau Claire, Wisconsin that she set about recording the album, enlisting her brother Sean Carey to produce. "The band drove out to Wisconsin and met up with Sean and engineer Brian Joseph, who had just completed building his own studio, which he called The Hive. It's in the woods and feels very 'Northern Wisconsin' -feels like a little haven from the world." The Hive became the perfect locale to capture such a personal collection of songs. "It's hard to explain how intimate the recording process was, but it felt very insular and almost delicate. After the end of that relationship that had been so central, I felt a little fragile and obviously in transition. Sometimes you can hear something tentative in my vocals. I had been getting my new life together for the past year, but it still felt strange."

The eleven songs that came to form Dig provide a stolen glance at a snapshot of Shannon Carey's life, yet invite listeners into the story to explore for themselves. It also marks the closing of one chapter and the beginning of the next.





