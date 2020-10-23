Luke Combs' New Deluxe Album 'What You See Ain't Always What You Get' Out Today

Including five new tracks!

Luke Combs' anticipated new deluxe album, What You See Ain't Always What You Get, is out today on River House Artists/Columbia Nashville. Stream it below. The special extended edition features all 18 songs from Combs' platinum-certified, global #1 record, What You See Is What You Get, as well as five new tracks including a collaboration with Amanda Shires.

In celebration of the release, Combs will perform a special livestream concert tonight at 7:00pm ET/6:00pm CT via his Facebook page. Combs' first full-band performance since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, the event is free to view with all donations made during the show benefitting The Recording Academy's MusiCares.

The new deluxe album continues a series of groundbreaking and historic years for Combs, who recently won three awards at the 2020 Billboard Music Awards: Top Country Artist, Top Country Male Artist and Top Country Album (What You See Is What You Get), two awards at the 55th ACM Awards: Album of the Year (What You See Is What You Get) and Male Artist of the Year, and is nominated for six awards at the 54th CMA Awards including Entertainer of the Year.

Continuing his triumphant run at country radio, Combs' single, "Lovin' On You," recently spent multiple weeks at #1 on both the Mediabase/Country Aircheck chart and the Billboard Country Airplay chart. This is Combs' ninth-consecutive #1 single-a first on Billboard's Country Airplay chart-as well as his eighth single to spend multiple weeks atop the chart, sixth-consecutive, multi-week #1 and fourth single to spend four or more weeks at #1. Moreover, his current single, "Better Together," is already top 25 at country radio and rising.

Combs also recently made history as the first artist ever to have their first two studio albums spend 25 weeks or more at #1 on Billboard's Top Country Albums chart-breaking Taylor Swift's previously held record at 24 weeks. The achievement comes as What You See Is What You Get topped the chart for the 25th time earlier this summer, while his2017 debut, This One's For You, has spent 50 non-consecutive weeks at #1-tying the record for the longest reign atop the chart with Shania Twain's Come On Over in 1997.

Listen to the album here:

View More Music Stories Related Articles