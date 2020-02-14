Luck Reunion Announces Lineup for 2020 Festival

Luck Reunion, presented by Southwest®, will take place on March 19 in Luck, TX, less than thirty miles outside of Austin, and feature both artists who have defined American music and artists who are redefining it. Luck Reunion performers, or "Luck Family" as they've grown to be called, all take after the event's gracious host, free-wheeling legend Willie Nelson, in that they bow to nothing but inspiration, refuse to play it safe, and are always open for collaboration. Below is a view of each branch of 2020's "Luck Family" tree-a.k.a. this year's lineup:

World Headquarters Stage: Southwest: On The Rise to Luck winner (voting ends February 21), Devon Gilfillian, Paul Cauthen, Parquet Courts, Angel Olsen, Particle Kid, Shooter Jennings, Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real, Willie Nelson and Family

Revival Tent: Mariachi Las Coronelas, Black Lips, Night Moves, Palm Palm, Neal Francis, Ian Noe, Terry Allen and Panhandle Mystery Band, Orville Peck

Legacies Stage: Tre Burt, Amanda Shires, Colter Wall, Delta Spirit, Lucinda Williams

Chapel Stage: Jonathan Wilson, Jeremie Albino, Ian Ferguson, Sierra Ferrell, Early James, Haden Triplets, S.G. Goodman, The Still Tide, Shooks

Tito's Saloon Roadhouse Stage: The Mastersons, Katie Pruitt, Chuck Prophet, David Ramirez, Margo Price & Friends ft. Jeremy Ivey, Teddy and The Rough Riders, and special guests

Lucky Draw Live: Today, Luck's lineup was announced at the second annual "Lucky Draw Live" at Antone's Nightclub in Austin, TX. Lucky attendees were treated to intimate performances from Glorietta and 2019 Southwest: On The Rise to Luck winner, Katie Pruitt.

Southwest: On The Rise to Luck Participants: Luck and Southwest would like to congratulate Gabe Lee, Ida Mae, and Jordan Moser, the 2020 participants for Southwest: On The Rise to Luck. Starting today, fans can vote for their top pick of the three artists until voting ends on Friday, February 21. Artists who take part in Southwest's Artist On The Rise program vie for the opportunity to take a coveted slot on Luck Reunion's World Headquarters stage. Visit Southwest's music site Southwest.fm for more information and to vote.

One More Chance for Tickets: There will be one remaining "Lucky Draw" with details available only on Luck Reunion's Instagram and Facebook. These four Lucky Draws are Luck's answer to fans looking for a smoother ticket buying process, allowing patrons to submit for their chance to buy tickets without racing the clock or cursing their internet connection.

PotLuck: Tickets are now on sale for the 2020 PotLuck, an intimate, chef-prepared dinner held at Willie's ranch in Luck, TX on the eve of the Reunion (March 18) and featuring a post-meal performance by Willie Nelson. At 12 PM central today, fans both in and outside of Austin are able to purchase tickets to the dinner via https://amplitix.com/luck.

For More Information: Please visit Luck Reunion's website. For more information on Luck's fan-forward ticketing process, please visit Luck Reunion - Ticketing.

Gratitude for our Sponsors: Luck is grateful to the following sponsors who keep our artists and attendees healthy, happy, and hydrated: Southwest Airlines, Tito's Handmade Vodka, Tecovas, Topo Chico, El Silencio, Desert Door, Willie's Remedy, Juneshine, White Claw, Guyaki, and Patrón.





