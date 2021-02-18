Low Cut Connie & Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Partner For Special Episode Of 'Tough Cookies'

This Saturday, February 20 at 6pm EST, Low Cut Connie will air a special episode of their acclaimed livestream concert series "Tough Cookies" in partnership with the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, which will feature interviews with original members from Sly and the Family Stone, including Jerry Martini, Larry Graham, Freddie Stone, Greg Errico, as well as Phunne Stone, the daughter of Sly Stone and Cynthia Robinson.

"I'm so happy to be able to help tell the story of one of the greatest bands of all time," states Adam Weiner. "Sly & the Family Stone expanded our minds and moved our asses like no other before, and I'm just so impressed that the Rock n Roll Hall of Fame trusted me and 'Tough Cookies' with this project."

The show, which will mark episode #79 of "Tough Cookies," will be available to stream via Low Cut Connie and the Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame's social media accounts.

"Tough Cookies" regularly streams every Saturday at 6pm EST on the band's socials and Thursdays at 6pm EST on their Patreon. Frontman Adam Weiner and guitarist Will Donnelly have been doing these shows live from Weiner's South Philly home since the beginning of the pandemic. In addition to live performances and riotous commentary, Weiner has interviewed artists and personalities such as Darlene Love, Joan Osborne, Big Freedia, Aaron Lee Tasjan and Nick Hornby on the show. The program has since been praised by NPR's All Things Considered, Bloomberg, Tablet Magazine, The Philadelphia Inquirer and many more.

In October last year released their critically-acclaimed double album Private Lives

which was #34 on Rolling Stone's "50 best Albums of 2020" list, and recently praised by The New Yorker, who dubbed frontman Adam Weiner "Pandemic Person of the Year." The album's last single, the title track "Private Lives," was one of "Public Radio's Most Popular Songs Of 2020."