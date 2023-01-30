Love Ghost Releases 4-Song EP TALES OF A SAD BOY, Featuring New York Rapper Big Boss Mulaa

"Tales of a Sad Boy" is a 4-song EP. A collaboration with New York emo rapper Big Boss Mulaa. The EP is Love Ghost's 3rd release with Cleopatra Records, and was Produced by Mike Summers [Kendrick Lamar, Lil Wayne, Tech N9ne].

1- Heartless: a sonic painting of loneliness. An emo, alt-rock and hip-hop haze releasing the fears and doubts that arise from relationship trauma.

Watch the video:

2- Lethargic: This song captures what it feels like to be stuck in this current stage of life. Watch the video: https://youtu.be/SPLIWH-66CI

3- Samurai: The song contains an undertone of betrayal. It is about Becoming a warrior to fight the battles in your mind. Watch the Video: https://youtu.be/Mwg21W7--KQ

4- Train Tracks: This is a song is a personal story of intense trauma and deep empathy. Watch the video: https://youtu.be/IY1fOX34Ue8

"Tales of a Sad Boy" follows a string of single releases for Love Ghost. Love Ghost has recently toured Europe, where they played Rockpalast in Germany. In August they toured Mexico City playing shows with Adan Cruz at both Auditorio BB and Amazon's Gamergy Festival, which was broadcast to all of Latin America.

They have done songs with artists around the world including Rico Nasty, Adan Cruz, Teeam Revolver, Geassassin, Mabiland and Tankurt Manas. Love Ghost is composed of Finnegan Bell (lead vocals, lyricist, guitar), Daniel Alcala (guitar, engineer backing vocals), Cory Batchler (keys, bass, backing vocals) and Daniel Gallardo (drums, vocals)